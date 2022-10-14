Donald Eugene Patten, 81, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO. Visitation 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Donald was born in Winfield, KS on February 15, 1941, to the late Evelyn (Riggs) and Lester Everett Patten. He was a tool grinder at Boeing for many years. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting by the fire drinking his coffee, and taking yearly trips with his family to do so. On May 21, 1960 he married Carolyn (DeHaven) Patten in Augusta, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Brenda Maier and husband Jerry; sons, Marvin Patten and wife Pam, and Curtis Patten and wife Tinna all of Augusta, KS; sister, Marilyn Truby and husband Robert of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Chris Maier (Jenny), John Maier (Emily), Nicole Peterson (Conard), Cody Patten (Amber), William Tice, Brandy Tice, Corey Patten (Sidney), Tyler Patten, Adam Patten, Preston Patten; great grandchildren, Kiley Maier, Lucy Maier, John Alan Maier, Olive Maier, Keanen Patten, Gracie Patten, Layne Patten, Liara Peterson, Andrew Dory (Alexa), Tyler Dorsy, Quentin Dorsy, Trevon Dorsy, Hallie Dorsy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Patten; great great grandchildren, Sawyer Dory, and Brcasyn Dory. Memorial donations to Rose Hill Hospitality House at St. Mary’s Hospital 605 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Haverhill Christian Church 10275 SW Haverhill Rd. Augusta, KS 67010.

