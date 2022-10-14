Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Donald Eugene Patten
Donald Eugene Patten, 81, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO. Visitation 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Donald was born in Winfield, KS on February 15, 1941, to the late Evelyn (Riggs) and Lester Everett Patten. He was a tool grinder at Boeing for many years. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting by the fire drinking his coffee, and taking yearly trips with his family to do so. On May 21, 1960 he married Carolyn (DeHaven) Patten in Augusta, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Brenda Maier and husband Jerry; sons, Marvin Patten and wife Pam, and Curtis Patten and wife Tinna all of Augusta, KS; sister, Marilyn Truby and husband Robert of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Chris Maier (Jenny), John Maier (Emily), Nicole Peterson (Conard), Cody Patten (Amber), William Tice, Brandy Tice, Corey Patten (Sidney), Tyler Patten, Adam Patten, Preston Patten; great grandchildren, Kiley Maier, Lucy Maier, John Alan Maier, Olive Maier, Keanen Patten, Gracie Patten, Layne Patten, Liara Peterson, Andrew Dory (Alexa), Tyler Dorsy, Quentin Dorsy, Trevon Dorsy, Hallie Dorsy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Patten; great great grandchildren, Sawyer Dory, and Brcasyn Dory. Memorial donations to Rose Hill Hospitality House at St. Mary’s Hospital 605 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Haverhill Christian Church 10275 SW Haverhill Rd. Augusta, KS 67010.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Fulton Valley Farms Receives Tourism Marketing Grant
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Tourism has announced the Tourism Marketing Grant Program ecipients for 2022. The Tourism Marketing Grant is an ongoing grant program designed to assist tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects. Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe, along with Tourism staff, spent this week visiting each awardee’s location and congratulating them with a large, ceremonial check.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
National Night Out in Potwin
Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
KSN.com
Kansas International Dragway hosting Haunted Dragway Nights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas International Dragway, 7800 W. 61st St N, is hosting Haunted Dragway Nights at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The evening will be filled with activities, candy, competitions with over $1000 in prize money and drag racing. Activities include:. Car show. Awards and...
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wichita Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – A Wichita, Kansas man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 12 P.M. they made the arrest of 22-year-old Willondja M. Jacques who was wanted on a Cooper County misdemeanor warrant for speeding.
Old Cowtown Museum hosting Hay, Hooves and Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event. The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Schedule of events: 2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre 3 […]
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Textron to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Titleholders
Courtney Price–Dukes took home the top honors in Saturday when she was crowned Miss Augusta 2023. Her Social impact Initiative is “Aging out to Aging Forward: Fostering the Future” “My experience at the Miss Augusta pageant was nothing short of amazing. Being surrounded by passionate, educated women reminded me of my love for the Miss Kansas Organization.”
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
