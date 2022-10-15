Read full article on original website
Newark man charged for hit and run that sent 15-year-old to hospital
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department arrested Jimmy Jones, 51, for a hit-and-run crash that took place on Friday to send a fifteen-year-old girl to the hospital with serious injuries. At around 6 p.m. on Friday, Jones was driving a 2001 BMW X5 when he struck the girl who was crossing the intersection at a crosswalk in the area of Bergen Street and Springfield Avenue. Jones did not stop after the collision and continued driving westbound on Springfield Avenue. The girl was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries and has been reported as being in stable condition The post Newark man charged for hit and run that sent 15-year-old to hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A child was struck by a passing vehicle while crossing the street near Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark on Friday. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a 2001 BMW X5 that ran a red light, striking the young girl. The incident happened at around 6 pm Friday evening. Investigators determined the vehicle fled westbound on Springfield toward Fairmont Avenue. The license plate of the vehicle was New Jersey tag, V16-PNF. “A Police Officer responded to the scene after being flagged down by a motorist,” Newark Public Safety Director The post Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early morning fatal crash being investigated in Fort Lee
FORT LEE, NJ – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Port Authority Police vehicle and a motorcycle that took place early Monday morning. According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, a Port Authority Police vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard in Fort Lee at approximately 5:45 a.m. At this time, police did not release the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. No additional The post Early morning fatal crash being investigated in Fort Lee appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating
PATERSON, NJ – Police aren’t saying how or why at this time, but on Sunday, at around 2:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of North 1st Street and Arch Street in Paterson for the report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 70-year-old man from Hackensack and a 63-year-old Paterson resident in the area with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been The post Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting.
UNION, NJ – Detectives with the Union Police Department suspect a deadly shooting Sunday night was not related to a shooting that took place a day earlier. Police responded to Morris Avenue at around 6:39 pm on Sunday after reports of gunshots were made to 911. Officers arriving at the scene located 22-year-old Emmanuelle Florestal with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. “At this point, there is no indication that this incident is related to a previous shooting that took place in Union the day before,” the Union County Prosecutor’s The post Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Long Branch man charged after abandoning Rottweiler in parking lot
Holmdel, NJ- A 29-year-old Long Branch man was charged with abandoning a domesticated animal and failure to provide for a domesticated animal after he abandoned his three-year-old female Rottweiler in a parking lot at Holmdel Park. Tevon Gray, 29, was charged by the Holmdel Police after the dog was located inside the park by Park Rangers and turned over to the Police Department. The Monmouth County SPCA took custody of Dallas and are still providing care for her at this time. If convicted, gray faces a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail. The post Long Branch man charged after abandoning Rottweiler in parking lot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot Saturday night in Passaic
PATERSON, NJ – Passaic police are investigating a shooting with multiple injuries on Madison Street that occurred Saturday night. At around 9:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gregory Avenue and Madison Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. Upon their arrival, police located an 18-year-old male and a 42-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of non-fatal-injuries. No suspects have been identified. The post Two shot Saturday night in Passaic appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man struck and killed by train in Queens during dispute
NEW YORK, NY- A man ended up on the tracks of the New York City subway system Monday night after falling during an altercation with another person. He was killed by an incoming F train arriving at the station. Police said the two scuffled on the train platform after engaging in an argument at around 4:45 pm. The suspect was detained by police. The middle-aged victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Delays in the subway system occurred as a result of the investigation was conducted inside the Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens. The post Man struck and killed by train in Queens during dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot, including two teens in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating unprovoked machete attack in Brighton Beach
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was slashed by a machete-wielding suspect last Thursday, and now police are asking the public to help identify the attacker. The attack took place near Brighton Street and Neptune Avenue in Brooklyn at around 12:15 am. Investigators say a light-skinned male subject approached the 25-year-old man and, without provocation, slashed him in the head with a machete. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police do not know why the victim was targeted. He was rushed to Lutheran Hospital and was last reported in stable condition. Police are asking anyone with The post NYPD investigating unprovoked machete attack in Brighton Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell police get new state of the art ambulance
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Howell Township Police Department’s EMS crews will be riding in a new state of the art ambulance that was delivered recently after being approved by the township council. The ambulance is a 2022 Ford F-550 XLT 7.3 V8 ambulance with an AEV Traumahawk patient compartment. It was custom designed and built by VCI Emergency Sales. According to the Howell Police Department, the new ambulance features 4 and 5 point safety restraints for occupants and patients, a Stryker Powerload stretcher system, and a state of the art UV AIR filtration disinfectant system built into the patient The post Howell police get new state of the art ambulance appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested after setting himself on fire during arson attempt in New York City
New York, NY – A man who attempted to set fire to a business at 73-07 37 Road in Queens has been arrested. The FDNY released a video today showing Choephel Norbu pouring a bucket of flammable liquid in front of the business, then stepping in the puddle to set it on fire. The fire immediately ignited and Nobu’s feet also caught fire as he fled the scene. The incident happened on October 2nd. Norbu was arrested on Friday and charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. The post Man arrested after setting himself on fire during arson attempt in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City Police searching for man suspected in two rapes
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for Carl Phanor, wanted for allegedly committing two rapes this year in New York City. According to police, Phanor’s first assault took place on March 27th in the area of Clarkson Street and West Street. The victim was a 39-year-old woman. The second took place on October 6th. Phanor is accused of raping a 48-year-old woman near the FDR service road near 37th Street. If you know where Phanor is or have information regarding these incidents, police are asking you to call 800-577-TIPS. The post New York City Police searching for man suspected in two rapes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stafford firefighters stay hot with live burn training in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Firefighters from the Stafford Township Volunteer firefighters spent time this week training at the start-of-the-art Toms River Fire Academy on Church Road in Toms River. The firefighters got to refresh their skills practicing various firefighting scenarios. “Members trained on several scenarios that ranged from use of a standpipe system, water can extinguishers, stretching for first floor fire, search and rescue of a victim as well as basement fires,” the department said. The post Stafford firefighters stay hot with live burn training in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD Officers Chase Down Knifepoint Armed Robber
NEW YORK, NY – Two female New York City police officers were recognized by the department for their swift action after chasing down and subduing a suspect who had just committed a knife-point armed robbery at a business that has been targeted by thieves in recent months. Officers Ponce and Zanatta responded to the call of an armed suspect that had fled the location. They searched, located, and arrested the commercial robbery suspect who had threatened employees with a knife. New York City police officers have been dealing with a rising rate of crime across the city, and the two The post NYPD Officers Chase Down Knifepoint Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police continue search for missing Princeton University student
Princeton, NJ- The Princeton Police Department is continuing its search for 20-year-old undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie. According to police, the student was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Scully Hall. Ewunetie is five feet four inches tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a light brown complexion. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police and multiple law enforcement agencies were continuing their search for the missing student. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 The post Police continue search for missing Princeton University student appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating armed robbery at Sheepshead Bay smoke shop
NEW YORK, NY – Last Monday, three men entered a business in a strip mall on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay and robbed the store at gunpoint. The New York City Police Department today said the three men entered the Knapp CBD and Smoke Shop located at 2801 Knapp Street last Monday at around 10:15 pm. The suspects pulled a gun on the store employee and took tobacco and CBD products before fleeing the scene. The post NYPD investigating armed robbery at Sheepshead Bay smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station
NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire at a group of people in the Laconia neighborhood of the East Bronx last week. The shooting took place at around 8:45 pm on October 9th. 47th Precinct officers responded, but the suspects had already fled. No injuries were reported in the shooting. The gunmen fled the scene of the shooting at 3386 Boston Road in a silver BMW X3. “On 10/9/22 at approx. 8:45 PM, in front of 3386 Boston Rd in the Bronx, a group of unidentified individuals discharged firearms, then The post NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City firefighters battle blaze at Queens laundromat
NEW YORK, NY – Firefighters in Queens were on the job at 2:33 am this morning battling a fire at a laundromat on 30th Street in Queens. The four-alarm fire engulf a single story commercial building. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the building and began battling the blaze. Deputy Assistant Chief Charles Downey said firefighters had to retreat from the building due to the intensity of the fire out of safety for the responding firefighters. “We [had] five tower ladders and four hand lines in operation in order to fully extinguish this fire. At this time, we have two non-life-threatening injuries The post New York City firefighters battle blaze at Queens laundromat appeared first on Shore News Network.
