richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro

Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga

Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour

Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
