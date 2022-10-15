Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
7 local high school football teams ranked in the State Top Ten this week
The complete OHSAA rankings now available.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
WKYC
Canton Central Catholic High School student dies in Northwest Ohio car crash
Officials confirm junior Jacob Brown was killed when his vehicle hit a tree Sunday in Maumee. He will be remembered Tuesday prior to his soccer team's playoff game.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Royals Review
Comments / 0