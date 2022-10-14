Heartbreaking News As Nearly 70% Of Wildlife Populations Around The World Have Been Wiped Out Since 1970

Read full article on original website
WWF report says wildlife populations have decreased by 69% since 1970
The WWF released a report on Thursday detailing an increase in the decline of wildlife populations around the globe. The report details which types of animals are currently going extinct, at risk for extinction and executives of the WWF-US are calling on everyone to help make changes to combat this issue.
KEDM
Animal populations shrunk an average of 70% over the last half-century, a report says
Global animal populations are declining, and we've got limited time to try to fix it. That's the upshot of a new report from the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London, which analyzed years of data on thousands of wildlife populations across the world and found a downward trend in the Earth's biodiversity.
Phys.org
Wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in 50 years, WWF warns
Global wildlife populations have fallen by nearly 70% in less than 50 years, conservationists warned as they called for immediate action to halt the nature and climate crises. World Wide Fund For Nature's latest Living Planet report assesses the abundance of almost 32,000 populations of 5,230 species of animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish around the world and how they have changed over the decades.
The Daily South
Bird Populations Are Shrinking In Nearly Every U.S. Habitat, Study Finds
A new study paints a grim picture for America's birds. The 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report found that more than half of U.S. bird species are declining. Grassland birds have seen the fastest decline, with a 34% loss since 1970, followed by shorebirds, with a 33% loss. Of...
Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis
Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report. Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. The report does […]
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
Tree Hugger
What’s the Difference Between Coyotes and Wolves?
From a distance, it can be challenging to tell a wolf from a coyote. But if you’ve seen one of these similar-looking creatures, chances are you’ve eyed a coyote. Wide-spread and plentiful, coyotes thrive in habitats where people have transformed the natural landscape. Bigger and bulkier, wolves generally...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
Alaskan Snow Crab Season Canceled After 90% Of Population Disappears
The fate of the animals is "a canary in a coal mine for other species that need cold water," one researcher said.
Heartbreaking Story of Mountain Gorilla Who Died in Arms of Her Caretaker
"It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and [other] great apes," the caretaker said.
Washington Zoo Takes in Grizzly Bear Cub Whose Mother Was Euthanized in Montana
Recently, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo took in its second orphaned grizzly bear cub. The newest cub was brought from Montana on October 3rd. Unfortunately, her mother had to be euthanized last month by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. This was after multiple encounters with humans, KOMO News reports. According...
studyfinds.org
Majority of U.S. birds are rapidly dying off, report warns, though one population is thriving
ITHACA, N.Y. — A majority of bird species in the United States are rapidly declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report. Interestingly, however, decades of wetland and hunting conservation efforts have allowed one population — waterfowl — to grow throughout North America. The...
‘Badasses of the mountains’: goats clash with sheep as key US glaciers melt
In one corner, there is the agile climber with steak knife-like horns. In the other is America’s largest wild sheep. They are locked in significantly one-sided combat in the mountains of the US west, scientists have found, in a battle over resources uncovered by the region’s vanishing glaciers.
Australia to dedicate 30% of its land to protect wildlife: 'Need for action has never been greater'
'The need for action to protect our plants, animals, and ecosystems from extinction has never been greater,' Plibersek said.
earth.com
Wildlife populations declined dramatically in recent years
According to a recently released assessment by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted by nearly 70 percent over the past half a century – a “devastating” loss to nature caused mainly by human activities. Moreover, in biodiversity-rich areas such as Latin America or the Caribbean, wildlife population loss was found to be as high as 94 percent.
Phys.org
The science of why hawks are one of nature's deadliest hunters
The sight of hundreds of thousands of bats streaming from their roost at dusk is one of nature's great spectacles. Swarms can be so dense they resemble rising smoke at a distance. But the aerial antics of the birds of prey that hunt them are just as astonishing. Studying these...
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow crab season due to the dwindling population. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest Catch is...
Desert elephants are finding friends in the drylands of Namibia
In the arid landscape of northwest Namibia lives one of only two populations of desert-adapted elephants in the world.
Alaska cancels snow crabbing season, devastating local markets
90% of the local snow crab population has died within just three years.
