Paris Police met with the victims of an aggravated assault in the 600-Block of Hearon Sunday at 12:06 am. The victims reported that they had a green laser light pointed at them through their windshield while driving. The victims then encountered several Hispanic males in the bed of a pickup parked at the side of the road. One of the males produced a pistol that had a green laser on it. The victims drove away and contacted the Police. The incident is under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO