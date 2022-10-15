Read full article on original website
Related
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
Man Accused Of Injuring His Mother During A Disturbance
A 52-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring his mother during a disturbance at their rural residence Monday morning. A Como couple was jailed Sunday night on assault charges following what was reported as a rolling disturbance on State Highway 11 east. Injury to An Elderly Complaint. Hopkins County...
2 Arrested, Search Warrant Executed At Fisher Street Residence
Two people were arrested and a search warrant was executed at a Fisher Street residence last week, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes reported taking Fernando Montes De Oca and Malissa Louise “Nana” Larey into custody upon arrival at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at their Fisher Street residence.
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Grand Jury Indictments October 20200
MURDER – C1 AGG ASSAULT W/DW – C2 MURRAY, JARIUS JERMAINE ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON. PATTERSON, DANTRELL MCQUEST DWI W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA. SIMS, ASHLEY FRAUD USE/POSS ID INFO > 10 < 50 ITEMS, RO. SMITH, JEREMY LYNN PCS < 1G, RO. SMITH, KENNETH ASSAULT FAMILY MEMBER IMPEDE...
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested for assault, arson
Harrison County deputies responded to a call around 2:22 a.m. alleging that Jeffrey Berry of Naples had assaulted two people using a vehicle before assaulting another with a knife. He then allegedly set fire to a camper before fleeing in a red Honda Accord. Deputies found and detained Berry while...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 17, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Campbell,Steven Bernard – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Combs,Jana Lynn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD. Flatt,Maryanna Marie – Out Side Agency.
ktalnews.com
Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis. The testimony comes in the second week of the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and...
easttexasradio.com
Man Who Murdered Infant Step-Son Wants New Trial
A Northeast Texas man wants a new trial following his conviction in Bowie County last week in the death of his infant stepson. A jury found 29-year-old Joshua Lowe of Texarkana guilty of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The child’s mother, 25-year-old Christy Wedgeworth, is awaiting trial on charges of bodily injury by omission to a child.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 17)
Paris Police met with the victims of an aggravated assault in the 600-Block of Hearon Sunday at 12:06 am. The victims reported that they had a green laser light pointed at them through their windshield while driving. The victims then encountered several Hispanic males in the bed of a pickup parked at the side of the road. One of the males produced a pistol that had a green laser on it. The victims drove away and contacted the Police. The incident is under investigation.
DPS: 2 people dead after wreck on Highway 64 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a collision on Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon in Van Zandt County. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton, the two-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Highway 64 at Van Zandt County Road 2134 east of the Interstate 20 bridge.
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
SSISD To Hear Property Value Study, Emergency Operations Updates, Consider Grant For Police
Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled Wednesday evening to hear a report on a property value study, review emergency operation updates, and receive required training; and consider renewing membership in a legal retainer program and approving committee appointments, legal and cooperative agreements, and a grant application. During the...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge
A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 2