Tigers roll over Timberwolves, 76-0

CHERRY — To say the Cherry High School football team has a quick-strike offense is an understatement.

The Tigers’ offense is a lightning-quick-strike offense.

Cherry scored four touchdowns on 10 plays in the first quarter en route to a 76-0 victory over Ely Friday at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.

Not even Tiger coach Jason Marsh could have scripted it out any better as his team rushed for a total of 525 yards, including 392 yards in the first half.

Both Noah Sundquist and Noah Asuma rushed for over 100 yards, with Sundquist getting 111 and Noah Asuma 122 on three carries, which is an average of 40-yards per rush.

In all, Cherry had 657 total yards.

“We’ve got some good athletes,” Marsh said. “I give them the credit because when you have good athletes, it makes coaches look smart. Our first touchdown was a broken play.

“We have guys that when they get into the open field, they’re good athletes. It’s a good problem to have. You’re preaching execution and sometimes, in some of these games, you still get the desired effect when you don’t do the job exactly the way you draw it up.”

That first touchdown was scored by Noah Asuma, who broke free in the backfield for a 53-yard scoring run on a drive that last only three plays.

The second touchdown came on one play when Isaac Asuma broke free for a 73-yard scoring run.

Touchdown No. 3 came on a four-play drive, culminating in a 1-yard scoring pass from Noah Sundquist to Evan Graves.

The final first-quarter touchdown was scored by Noah Asuma, who caught a 31-yard strike from Sundquist.

That drive was only two plays.

“I lost track of that,” Marsh said. “The kids did well. It makes it look like we know what we’re doing when you have kids that are good athletes.”

The Tigers added another 22 points in the second quarter as Mason Heitzman scored on two touchdown passes from Sundquist, one from 35 yards out and one from 15-yards; and Noah Asuma had a 55-yard scoring run.

In the second half, Marsh started to empty his bench, but Cherry still cashed in twice as Kaleb Rinerson scored on a 1-yard run, and Ty Sikkila had a 3-yard rush up the middle.

“We’ve preached all year, a week at a time, a game at a time,” Marsh said. “We had our second- and third-string guys in there the entire second half. Those guys are hungry. The older guys are cheering for them.

“In games like this it’s lopsided, but that team atmosphere is positive on the bench. Those older guys are rooting for those eighth- and ninth- and 10th-graders that don’t normally get to play a whole lot.”

In the fourth quarter, Heitzman picked up his third touchdown of the game on a 21-yard run, breaking numerous tackles along the way.

Defensively, the Tigers only gave up 69 total yards on the ground and 45 through the air, including two interceptions.

That allowed Cherry to do what it did on offense.

“Our defense has been good all year,” Marsh said. “Our front four are outstanding. Our backers and our secondary are doing a nice job. I don’t have any complaints.”

EHS 0 0 0 0 — 0

CHS 30 22 16 8 — 76

First Quarter:

C — Noah Asuma 53 run (run failed)

C — Isaac Asuma 73 run (Noah Sundquist pass to Evan Graves)

C — Graves 1 pass from Sundquist (Jacob Koskela run)

C — Noah Asuma 31 pass from Sundquist (Kaleb Rinerson run)

Second Quarter:

C — Mason Heitzman 35 pass from Sundquist (Graves run)

C — Heitzman 15 pass from Sundquist (run failed)

C — Noah Asuma 55 run (Wes Helms run)

Third Quarter:

C — Rinerson 1 run (Isaiah Asuma run)

C — Ty Sikkila 3 run (Isaiah Asuma run)

Fourth Quarter:

C — Heitzman 21 run (Isaiah Asuma pass to Andrew Bielejeski)