ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage

MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect is freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Testimony resumes

DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Fire breaks out at Briggs and Stratton campus in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa firefighters found smoke and flames Monday morning in a building where heat treatment processes are performed at the Briggs and Stratton campus. They were called to the scene near 124th and Burleigh streets. just before 1 a.m. Firefighters found the source of the fire and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

'Black Nativity' returns to Milwaukee for holiday season

MILWAUKEE — "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns to Milwaukee this holiday season. Milwaukee native Dimonte Henning is also back this year as the show's director. "I'm so impressed with our cast, with their vocal ability, with their acting, and I just want to provide more opportunities for them to showcase their talent, a platform to showcase their talent, and I think Black Arts MKE does a great job of doing that," Henning said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fertilizer plant steam could raise visibility concerns on Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The iconic 35-story Jones Island smoke stack has gone silent, shut down until the end of this year for major structural repairs. For the next few months, steam and fumes from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District's Milorganite fertilizer plant will, instead, vent right out of the top of the building - closer to the ground, and to the Hoan Bridge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Grassroots organization to host webinar on redesigning I-794 corridor

MILWAUKEE — The grassroots organizationRethink I-794 has been pushing for an at-grade boulevard study for the Interstate 794 corridor. It is hosting a webinar at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. to reveal renderings made by area designers who have volunteered to work on the project. Rethink I-794 is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter in Lake Geneva, and tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 28. The icy wonderland at Geneva National Resort will offer new lighting features in their ice slides, caverns, tunnels, castles and sculptures as well as their new enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride trail.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
WISN

Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy