WISN
Prosecutors still can't track down expert witness in officer chokehold death
MILWAUKEE — A trial for a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a chokehold death could still face a delay while state prosecutors continue to try and track down a key witness. In April 2020, prosecutors say Michael Mattioli was off duty when he put Joel Acevedo in a...
WISN
Prosecution shows video of Waukesha parade suspect being interrogated; Brooks calls first witness
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Day 12 of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial included interrogation video clips and Darrell Brooks, who is defending himself, question his first witness. It's the first time the public has seen police interrogating Brooks in the hours after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2o21.
WISN
Prosecution shows never-before-seen video of Darrell Brooks' arrest
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On the 11th day of the Waukesha parade suspect's trial, the state showed never-before-seen video of Darrel Brooks' arrest in November 2021. The jurors also heard from a key witness who let Brooks into his home just after the parade attack. "I called an Uber, and...
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 12: Prosecution continues case
DAY 12 - The prosecution continues its case against Darrell Books. They expect to rest their case by Wednesday. Day 11 Recap: On Monday, Jurors saw video of police arresting Brooks for the first time. The video had never been seen before. Neighbors testified they saw Brooks going door to door to get a hold of a phone he said, to call an Uber.
WISN
Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage
MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect is freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
WISN
Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
WISN
Milwaukee police now investigating video showing white man grabbing Black man by neck
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police now confirm they’re investigating a so-called citizen's arrest captured on cellphone video that's gaining national attention. The video shows a white man grabbing a Black man by the neck. It happened Oct. 10 near 25th and Becher streets in Milwaukee. The man shooting the...
WISN
Two teenagers shot, one in critical condition
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting near 65th and Congress Street. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and sent to the hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition and the 17-year-old is expected to survive. Milwaukee police have not released additional details and...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 11: Testimony resumes
DAY 11 - Testimony continues as the third week of the Waukesha Parade suspect trial begins. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case against defendant Brooks early this week. Day 10 Recap: On Friday, Brooks cross examined a Waukesha police officer, who shot at the driver of the red SUV as it barreled through the parade 9:55 a.m.
WISN
Two women arrested after shooting at Waukesha hotel
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two women are in custody after a shooting inside a Waukesha hotel. Police said one woman was hit and is expected to survive. It happened Monday night near the Extended Stay America off Bluemound Road near Kossow Road. Police said they started getting 911 calls at about 7:38 p.m.
WISN
Fire breaks out at Briggs and Stratton campus in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa firefighters found smoke and flames Monday morning in a building where heat treatment processes are performed at the Briggs and Stratton campus. They were called to the scene near 124th and Burleigh streets. just before 1 a.m. Firefighters found the source of the fire and...
WISN
'Black Nativity' returns to Milwaukee for holiday season
MILWAUKEE — "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns to Milwaukee this holiday season. Milwaukee native Dimonte Henning is also back this year as the show's director. "I'm so impressed with our cast, with their vocal ability, with their acting, and I just want to provide more opportunities for them to showcase their talent, a platform to showcase their talent, and I think Black Arts MKE does a great job of doing that," Henning said.
WISN
Fertilizer plant steam could raise visibility concerns on Hoan Bridge
MILWAUKEE — The iconic 35-story Jones Island smoke stack has gone silent, shut down until the end of this year for major structural repairs. For the next few months, steam and fumes from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District's Milorganite fertilizer plant will, instead, vent right out of the top of the building - closer to the ground, and to the Hoan Bridge.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he'd consider allowing Milwaukee County to raise sales tax
MILWAUKEE — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday he'd consider backing a proposal to allow Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax but only if he believes the county is properly spending its current funds. "And if I'm convinced that they are spending their money efficiently then...
WISN
Grassroots organization to host webinar on redesigning I-794 corridor
MILWAUKEE — The grassroots organizationRethink I-794 has been pushing for an at-grade boulevard study for the Interstate 794 corridor. It is hosting a webinar at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. to reveal renderings made by area designers who have volunteered to work on the project. Rethink I-794 is...
WISN
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes from last Wednesday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed three more tornadoes in Jefferson County from last Wednesday. That makes seven tornadoes total confirmed that day. They were all EF-0 tornadoes. The others were confirmed in Burlington, Lake Geneva, Nashotah and West Allis. Damage was minor during the...
WISN
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter in Lake Geneva, and tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 28. The icy wonderland at Geneva National Resort will offer new lighting features in their ice slides, caverns, tunnels, castles and sculptures as well as their new enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride trail.
WISN
Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
