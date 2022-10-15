Read full article on original website
14news.com
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week nine. Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson Southern: DeLong was all over the field in the Titans’ regular season finale. He had seven carries for 85 yards, caught 6 passes for 39 yards and had three total touchdowns in Gibson Southern’s 39-21 win over Boonville. The Titans extend their win streak to 20 straight games dating back to last season’s state championship run. The Titans play Vincennes Lincoln in its first round sectional game.
14news.com
Gibson So. Football riding a 20-game win streak, into Sectionals
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school football regular season may be over in Indiana, but that just means the fun is only beginning. The IHSAA sectionals start this Friday, and three teams come into it undefeated: Reitz, Tecumseh, and Gibson Southern. The Titans ran the table in the...
Memorial boys score big with regional championship win
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Memorial boys soccer team made the trip up north this weekend pay off as they played the Providence Pioneers in the IHSAA Regional Championship. The two teams met in Washington for an afternoon match that guaranteed a spot in the upcoming Semi-State championship. The two teams kept the game close, […]
14news.com
Boonville football prodigy Devin Mockobee named B1G Freshman of the Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was named the B1G Freshman of the Week on Monday following his big performance against Nebraska. [Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee]. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was named B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week. In...
Buddy Guy’s farewell tour to make a stop in Evansville
(WEHT) - Multi-Grammy award winning blues guitarist Buddy Guy announced dates for his 'Damn Right Farewell' tour kicking off in February of 2023.
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
An Exciting Pickleball Tournament in Owensboro Will Benefit Beloved Local Charity
The fastest growing sport in the United States is quickly growing in popularity here in Owensboro-Daviess County as well. Local and regional pickleball players have been lining up for a huge benefit tournament taking place at Merchant Centre Court in a few weeks. That tournament, the River City Open, is...
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
wamwamfm.com
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
WTVW
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
14news.com
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19. According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton. Officials say the ceremony...
14news.com
Elementary school students receive a surprise from truck mascot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Fairlawn Elementary School in Evansville received a special surprise Tuesday. Moving company, “Two Men and a Truck” stopped by several classrooms with their mascot “Truckie.”. The company handed out new books to students to support educational equality for children. Nearly 200...
How YOU saw the Morton Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has been on the scene, but citizen journalists sent us pictures. Picture submissions: Viewers have sent us these videos:
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - More than 24 hours after an Evansville warehouse caught fire, it’s still burning this morning. This comes as dozens were evacuated at a nearby organization. We’re live on Morton Avenue with the latest information. We also have new information on a truck hitting a building. Evansville...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Tennessee Tribune
Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville
For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
14news.com
Freeze Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows drop to 30-degrees. Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into...
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
