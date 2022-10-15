Read full article on original website
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Authorities: Suspect Arrested In 2017 Homicide Case Of Holly Cantrell
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. They arrested 36-year-old Cody Ketchum on Oct. 17 and booked him into jail on a $1 million bond. Investigators took the case before the state's multi-county grand jury who issued the indictment and arrest...
Pittsburg Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect In Holly Cantrell's Murder
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. The Pittsburg County Sheriff says he became emotional when he told Holly's family Cody Ketchum was in custody, especially after all her family has been through the past five years. "We got him in...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 21-year-old victim was sitting on the couch eating.
Teenage Murder Suspect Accused Of Killing 18-Year-Old Arrested
Tulsa Police said that the teenage murder suspect accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fedro Givens has been arrested in Elk Grove, California. Police say Caleb Pelton is accused of shooting Givens twice in the chest at the Echo Trail Apartments on Sept. 30. Givens died on the way to...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
Water Main Break In Tulsa Forces Limited Road Closure
Crews are working to fix a water main break near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive. Part of the westbound lanes on East 21st Street as they work on the line. It is unknown how long it's going to take to get it fixed, but drivers should expect delays in that area throughout the morning.
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
New Orleans Square Construction Ahead Of Schedule In Broken Arrow
While construction on the New Orleans Square project in Broken Arrow started roughly four months ago, the project is expected to be completed sometime in March 2023. The last four months have seen a lot of road work at the West New Orleans Street and South Elm Place intersection. Steve Yoder, Broken Arrow's business retention and expansion coordinator, said that he anticipates most of the road work to be completed by around mid-to-late December.
Tulsa County DA’s Office Awarded $1.6M Grant To Boost Mental Health Resources
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has been awarded a $1.6 million federal grant for mental health treatment. The goal of the federal grant will help suspects with mental health and addiction struggles get treatment both while they're in jail and after they are released. The DA's office hopes the funds will help reduce the number of drug use and overdose cases in Tulsa County.
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Nonprofit Buys School Clothing For Union Elementary Students
Assistance League said it's not just about giving to the students. It's about helping build character and confidence throughout the whole school year. That’s why it bought clothes for 51 students from Jarman Elementary. Janayshia Grundy and her two daughters, LeeAnn and JayLee, are among 51 students shopping for...
Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan Aims To Utilize 56 Acres As Business District
The City of Tulsa now has a final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan and is asking for the public's input. The plan took more than a year to create and has been community-led from the beginning. An 11-member Leadership Committee has worked with city staff and PartnerTulsa...
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
