Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 8 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge has not reported stats since Week 3, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season. Liberty has not reported stats for two of its games.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO