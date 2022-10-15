Read full article on original website
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill
An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested
D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
Fire displaces adults, 11 children in Southeast DC
Fireifighters said the fire started on the second floor of a row home.
Firefighters battle rowhome fire in Southeast DC
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southeast D.C. that has displaced 13 people, including 11 children. D.C. firefighters said all people who were inside the home were able to get out and get to safety. Crews were called to the 3300 block of Croffut Place Southeast...
Driver leaves scene after hitting, killing pedestrian in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning. Police in Prince George's County are still searching for the driver responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road for a report...
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
DC Police search for man missing since September
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been missing for nearly a month, and his family and police are asking for the public's help locating him. Alfred M. Gussom, 61, was last seen in the 1300 block of Main Dr. NW on Monday, Sept. 26. He is described...
$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
