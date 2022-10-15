ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC News Now

fox5dc.com

Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested

D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Firefighters battle rowhome fire in Southeast DC

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southeast D.C. that has displaced 13 people, including 11 children. D.C. firefighters said all people who were inside the home were able to get out and get to safety. Crews were called to the 3300 block of Croffut Place Southeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old girl went missing from Southeast, D.C. one week ago, and now police are asking the public to help find her. Saki Snead was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah's Place, Southeast on Monday, Oct. 10. D.C. police said she wasn't reported missing until five days later.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pitbull mix puppy stolen at gunpoint found, reunited with owner in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Police search for man missing since September

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. man has been missing for nearly a month, and his family and police are asking for the public's help locating him. Alfred M. Gussom, 61, was last seen in the 1300 block of Main Dr. NW on Monday, Sept. 26. He is described...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
