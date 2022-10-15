In response to the journalist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, the then-president said in January 2019 that “she’s not my type” and that “it never happened.” That denial, of course, suggests that being Trump’s “type” governs whether he would rape that person. Carroll sued Trump for defamation, and he has reached the point where he is out of good options, at least good legal options. The former president has been ordered to sit Wednesday for a deposition (yes, that means under oath) in a defamation case that centers on his denial of Carroll’s allegation. As I’ll explain later, this is one time where pleading the Fifth Amendment won’t help him much.

2 HOURS AGO