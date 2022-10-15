Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Responding to young members of her caucus calling for generational change, Speaker Pelosi says “just win, baby. Just win.” She tells Mitchell, “Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do. But in some cases, there’s no substitute for experience.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Pleading the Fifth won't help Trump this time
In response to the journalist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, the then-president said in January 2019 that “she’s not my type” and that “it never happened.” That denial, of course, suggests that being Trump’s “type” governs whether he would rape that person. Carroll sued Trump for defamation, and he has reached the point where he is out of good options, at least good legal options. The former president has been ordered to sit Wednesday for a deposition (yes, that means under oath) in a defamation case that centers on his denial of Carroll’s allegation. As I’ll explain later, this is one time where pleading the Fifth Amendment won’t help him much.
What's on Tim Ryan's mind?
The race for the United States Senate seat in Ohio, between Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author J.D. Vance, is neck and neck. The "Morning Joe" field team recently had the opportunity to catch up with Rep. Ryan in Ohio. He graciously allowed me to speak with him during stops across the state. During one of the longer stops in Toledo, I asked Rep. Ryan the difference between Vance and himself.
Despite claims, Trump Org charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant rates’
As a rule, it’s best to approach questions about the cost of Secret Service protections with some caution. Elected leaders and their families often receive very serious threats, and it’s important for the U.S. government to ensure their safety with highly trained personnel. There is, however, something qualitatively...
Scalise acknowledges GOP plan to change Social Security, Medicare
The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asked respondents about the major issues facing the country. The volunteered responses highlighted familiar problems and challenges: the economy, inflation, the health of our democracy, abortion rights and so on. The future of programs such as Social Security and Medicare did not make the list.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff: Ultimately we have to codify Roe
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon on President Biden’s vow to make abortion rights a top priorityOct. 18, 2022.
The nefarious ‘cabals’ that only Marsha Blackburn can see
Over the summer, as part of a broader Republican offensive against the FBI, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee went so far as to warn Fox News viewers of a “cabal” within the FBI that she said has politicized the agency’s work. Yesterday, as a Washington Post report...
How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP
'Circus' co-host Mark McKinnon joins Morning Joe to discuss how Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination laid the groundwork for the current Republican Party.Oct. 17, 2022.
Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate
Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker sparred over personal matters and hot topic issues during Friday’s debate. Some political analysts say Walker’s behavior on the debate stage illustrated he’s unfit to serve in the senate. They joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez on to discuss. Oct. 17, 2022.
Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’
As democracy becomes threatened more and more each day as we get closer to the midterm elections, Ali Velshi breaks down what voters in Ohio need to know about Big Lie candidates on the ballot – including a Qanon podcaster and election denier. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on who he would like as a future colleague. “No matter whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work in an office or work on salary, the dignity of work really should transcend all of this. I will be able, for sure, to work with Tim Ryan. JD Vance, I'll do what I have to do if he wins, but I think Tim Ryan's gonna win this race.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
In Kari Lake and Tudor Dixon, the GOP offers a cynical alternative to Trump
Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake declared in a Sunday interview on CNN that she will accept the results of her state election in November — if she wins. In that declaration, and in her refusal to say if she will accept election results if she loses the Arizona gubernatorial election, the former local TV news anchor was merely doing an impression of a previous candidate for office who ascended an escalator more than seven years ago, ushering in a new brand of made-for-TV politics. “I’m a reporter, I’ve been sitting on your side of the desk for a long time,” Lake told CNN’s Dana Bash, while casting skepticism on the U.S. electoral system.
Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres ad ‘Lock Her Up’ on what's at stake as abortion bans are enforced
Rep. Eric Swalwell premieres a new ad, “Lock Her Up,” in an exclusive on The ReidOut on what is at stake as abortion bans are enforced. "I wish this was an exaggeration but this is going to be the new reality in MAGA America if we do not win the midterms in both the House and the Senate,” he tells Joy Reid.Oct. 18, 2022.
Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Speaker Pelosi tells Mitchell, “Our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as integrity of the vote.” Republicans “want to suppress the vote - they’ve been doing that for a long time,” she explains. “They're even proposing that after an election if they don't like the results, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Biden pledges to codify Roe in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress
President Joe Biden said he will push to codify Roe v. Wade and secure the right to an abortion if Democrats retain control of Congress in the midterm elections. Biden said he would sign such a bill in January, 50 years after the Roe decision. Oct. 18, 2022.
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’
After the Utah Senate debate, independent challenger Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump is one of the “most egregious betrayals of the Constitution” and how Sen. Lee’s defense of Trump shows that he’s concerned with “pursuing power at any cost.”Oct. 18, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele discuss how the January 6th committee has laid out Trump’s criminality for the Justice DepartmentOct. 18, 2022.
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known
Rep. James Clyburn, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, talks with Rachel Maddow about a new report containing the results of the committee's investigation into the Trump administration's handling of the Covid epidemic and the surprising extent of its corruption of the CDC's public output. Oct. 18, 2022.
During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'
Ohio Senate candidates, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, held the final debate Monday evening, and Vance weighed in on the January 6 committee, saying it was interested in a 'political hit job.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Vance's past comments on former President Trump and contrasts them with now.Oct. 18, 2022.
How this veteran journalist refused to back down when Trump told her to 'sit down'
April Ryan, Washington, D.C., Bureau chief for theGrio and CNN analyst, reached a historic milestone this year when she became the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent. But after 25 years covering five presidencies, one exchange with then-President Trump in November 2018 motivated her to change the narrative for all Black women. “[It] was one of the ugliest moments I have ever seen or felt in my life,” she told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Tuesday.
