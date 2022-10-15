BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers behind Burlington’s long-delayed Cityplace project say they are set to begin construction in two weeks. The three-person, local development team -- Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland, and Al Senecal -- applied for a permit Monday and say they expect to begin with excavation work on what will eventually be the lowest level of the parking garage. They also say they continue to work to secure financing and feel confident the rest will fall into place. They say they are also close to a deal with Champlain Housing Trust for the affordable housing segment of the project.

