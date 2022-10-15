ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne, VT

miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Oct. 7-13

Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility. Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
MILTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport police arrest man for passing forged checks

NEWPORT — Newport police have arrested a Burlington man on multiple charges after he allegedly passed forged checks totaling more than $10,000. James Jeffries, 40, was arrested and charged with false pretenses and tokens, forgery/counterfeit, grand larceny, uttering a forged instrument, and counterfeiting paper money. Newport Police were dispatched...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Crews begin blasting in Burlington for Champlain Parkway project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch out for flying debris in Burlington’s South End-- the Champlain Parkway project will be conducting drilling and blasting activities to remove hard rock and ledge below the roadway surface for the next few weeks. This is in preparation for the new roadway that will...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Waterbury – Stowe Road at around 3:05 p.m. According to the report, Louis Woodward, 31, of Haverhill, MA, was traveling south and collided with Heather Gray, 43, of E. Hardwick, who was stopped waiting to turn left into Michaels on the Hill.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

New York MTA buys 100% battery electric Nova buses

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency has finalized a contract for the purchase of five electric Nova buses. According Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer, will build five, 40 foot long, 100% battery electric buses at their facility in Plattsburgh. They are expected to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

MiVT: MTN Local Snowboards

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. So, it should not be a shock that he spent a chunk of his career working for a big snowboarding company in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns

Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks

Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CityPlace developers plan to break ground in 2 weeks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers behind Burlington’s long-delayed Cityplace project say they are set to begin construction in two weeks. The three-person, local development team -- Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland, and Al Senecal -- applied for a permit Monday and say they expect to begin with excavation work on what will eventually be the lowest level of the parking garage. They also say they continue to work to secure financing and feel confident the rest will fall into place. They say they are also close to a deal with Champlain Housing Trust for the affordable housing segment of the project.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing numerous charges

RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a busy weekend for rescue crews on Mount Mansfield where multiple people needed help getting down the mountain. Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post that they assisted three and a half people Saturday, one on the Stowe Pinnacle and two and a half on Sunset Ridge.
STOWE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drunk driver crashes, runs from police in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they heard what sounded like a crash in the area of North Main Street and Crescent Street at around 2:40 a.m. While responding to the area, multiple calls came in, with witnesses stating a...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges after driver crashes into parked vehicles in Sheldon

SHELDON — A 28-year-old man from Franklin was arrested following an incident in Sheldon yesterday. The crash occurred on Rice Hill Road at around 6:05 p.m. According to the report, at the intersection of Rice Hill Road Cody Aldrich failed to stop his vehicle and skidded through the intersection and into the lawn of a home.
SHELDON, VT
newstalknewengland.com

South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses

On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
BURLINGTON, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Cody Aldrich For DUI

Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday night, Vermont State Police arrested Cody Aldrich, 28, of Franklin, Vermont. Aldrichhas been charged with DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon...
FRANKLIN, VT

