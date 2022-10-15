ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week

Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Setting the Standard On Defense

ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Alpharetta man dies after fall from Yonah Mountain in White County

The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who reportedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain on Sunday. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

AP Top 25 College Football Poll Update

As expected, Georgia dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in a 55-0 shutout for their 100th Homecoming. They also hold on to their No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Check out the Top 10 Gallery Below. 6. Alabama. 8. TCU. 10. Oregon.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff

The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead

A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, GA

