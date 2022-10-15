Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation during off week
Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front during the off week. Jalen Carter: “Jalen is continuing to work on the MCL. He’s not out there with us conditioning, he does his in the training room, in the weight room. He does stuff with those guys because of where he’s at with the MCL.”
dawgnation.com
Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football: ‘It wasn’t that much of a surprise’
ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Setting the Standard On Defense
ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
accesswdun.com
Alpharetta man dies after fall from Yonah Mountain in White County
The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Alpharetta man who reportedly fell from the top of Yonah Mountain on Sunday. White County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Hammond said the victim fell from the top/rock face side of the mountain. The case is still open...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
wgac.com
AP Top 25 College Football Poll Update
As expected, Georgia dominated Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Bulldogs won in a 55-0 shutout for their 100th Homecoming. They also hold on to their No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Check out the Top 10 Gallery Below. 6. Alabama. 8. TCU. 10. Oregon.
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff
The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
Gainesville City Schools System hires armed security guards to patrol schools in district
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville City Schools System just hired 10 armed security guards to patrol every school in that district. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard while two will be assigned to Gainesville High School. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with parents in Gainesville...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Monroe Local News
Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia
Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
WRDW-TV
National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have edged up slightly in the past week, even though prices declined nationally. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have increased by 2 cents from last week’s average, climbing to $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Even...
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
Comments / 0