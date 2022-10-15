ATHENS - Over the last several years, when you think of elite defense in college football, you think of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. In an era where offense is king, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to play outstanding defense every single season. After building one of the best defenses in college football history last year, leading the Bulldogs to the 2021 national championship, Kirby Smart’s defense is once again one of the best in college football.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO