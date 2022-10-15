ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Abrams and Warnock pursue very different strategies in key Georgia races

ATLANTA — Democratic candidates in the two marquee Georgia races are blitzing the airwaves with television ads — and making two markedly different pitches to voters. A new spot cut by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, presents her as a “math whiz” with bold progressive ideas to raise teacher pay, extend child care and fund preschool. Another ad vows to put Georgia’s surplus toward fresh stimulus checks for the middle class and to expand affordable housing.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

State rep candidate accuses Black Caucus of ‘exclusion’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A candidate running for an Ohio Statehouse seat said the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus is excluding him because of his party affiliation. Josh Williams, a Republican running to be the state representative in District 41, said the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus will not include him in its organization despite presenting itself […]
OHIO STATE
People

Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

First-In-The-Nation Digital Ad Tax Struck Down By Maryland Judge

A first-in-the-nation tax in Maryland is no more after less than two years in practice. The digital advertising tax was struck down Monday in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court after Judge Alison Asti sided with subsidiaries of Comcast and Verizon, finding that the policy violated the First Amendment, the Internet Tax Freedom Act, and the Dormant Commerce Clause.
MARYLAND STATE
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Memo to DeSantis: All education is indoctrination

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the summer cozied up to Moms for Liberty, a new national organization of mothers pushing greater parental control over what children learn in school, he joined them in arguing in favor of what he termed education rather than indoctrination. “Our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids,” he said to enthusiastic cheers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown

Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

