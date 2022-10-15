Read full article on original website
Whitmer lead over Dixon shrinks in new survey of Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) lead over Republican Tudor Dixon in the state’s gubernatorial race has narrowed in a new poll. The Cygnal poll, which was commissioned by The White Law Firm and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, found Whitmer leading Dixon by 5 points, 49 to 44 percent.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker, GOP challenger Bailey focus on crime during debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status.
Ryan, Vance paint each other as extremists in fight for moderate voters
During Monday's Ohio Senate debate, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance launched personal attacks on one another. Ryan seeks to flip the Senate seek from Republican to Democrat in November. Oct. 18, 2022.
Abrams and Warnock pursue very different strategies in key Georgia races
ATLANTA — Democratic candidates in the two marquee Georgia races are blitzing the airwaves with television ads — and making two markedly different pitches to voters. A new spot cut by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, presents her as a “math whiz” with bold progressive ideas to raise teacher pay, extend child care and fund preschool. Another ad vows to put Georgia’s surplus toward fresh stimulus checks for the middle class and to expand affordable housing.
Colorado Senate hopeful responds to Trump: 'I’m not going to be owned by any party.'
Businessman Joe O'Dea, the Republican Party's nominee in the Colorado Senate race, said Wednesday he is “not going to be owned by any party” as he responded to criticism from former President Donald Trump, who called him a RINO ("Republican In Name Only"). “I respect the president’s opinion....
State rep candidate accuses Black Caucus of ‘exclusion’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A candidate running for an Ohio Statehouse seat said the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus is excluding him because of his party affiliation. Josh Williams, a Republican running to be the state representative in District 41, said the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus will not include him in its organization despite presenting itself […]
Oklahoma governor sets March election on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday set a statewide election for March 7 for voters to decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a question Democrats had hoped would be on the November ballot to help energize liberal voters. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws...
Rubio and Demings spar over inflation and abortion in fiery Florida Senate debate
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, dueled over inflation, abortion rights and immigration Tuesday night in what is expected to be their only debate before the election. The hourlong debate held at Palm Beach State College was punctuated by persistent interruptions and insults as the...
Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting
Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
NBC News
Full McMullin interview: ‘I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans’ if elected
Independent Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin talks about his plans for the Senate, if elected, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. McMullin says that he would "maintain his independence" by not caucusing with either Democrats or Republicans. Oct. 16, 2022.
GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea says he would ‘openly campaign’ against Trump
Colorado Republican Senate Candidate Joe O’Dea says that he does not want President Biden or former President Trump to run again, saying that “it’s time to move us forward” in an interview on Meet the Press NOW.Oct. 18, 2022.
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
Budd widens lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race: poll
Rep. Ted Budd (R) has widened his lead to 6 points over Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley in the race for North Carolina’s Senate seat, according to a new East Carolina University (ECU) poll. Budd is leading Beasley 50 to 44 percent among likely voters. In early September, he was...
rockvillenights.com
Washington Post endorses Barry Glassman for Maryland comptroller
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has picked up a major endorsement in his quest to be the next comptroller of Maryland. The Washington Post endorsed Glassman, the only Republican they have endorsed in a statewide Maryland race in the November election. The Post Editorial Board cited two major reasons they...
First-In-The-Nation Digital Ad Tax Struck Down By Maryland Judge
A first-in-the-nation tax in Maryland is no more after less than two years in practice. The digital advertising tax was struck down Monday in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court after Judge Alison Asti sided with subsidiaries of Comcast and Verizon, finding that the policy violated the First Amendment, the Internet Tax Freedom Act, and the Dormant Commerce Clause.
atlinq.com
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
Hilltop
Q&A with Letitia James, HU Alumna And First Woman of Color Attorney General of New York
Letitia James, the first African-American attorney general of the state of New York who has recently been in headlines for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, is also a Bison who says her tenure at Howard University prepared her for what she faces today in her role as attorney general.
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. It started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers. As for the U.S Senate debate, a missing candidate...
Memo to DeSantis: All education is indoctrination
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the summer cozied up to Moms for Liberty, a new national organization of mothers pushing greater parental control over what children learn in school, he joined them in arguing in favor of what he termed education rather than indoctrination. “Our school system is for educating kids, not indoctrinating kids,” he said to enthusiastic cheers.
Tampa Bay paper publishes video of people being arrested for voter fraud after DeSantis crackdown
Newly released police footage from the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday showed confusion amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to crack down on voter fraud in August. The body camera footage showed police arresting Florida residents for voter fraud in August. Police seemed themselves seemed somewhat confused as they told several stunned Hillsborough County residents that they had warrants for their arrest for voter fraud.
