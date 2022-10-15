Read full article on original website
Jackie Campbell
3d ago
I don't know much but, this feels preplanned. I know people get hurt but he didn't stay on the floor long enough to get hurt. I think he's not happy with the new role he's ask to play and as time go on it will reveal itself how unhappy he is
Mark Purnell
3d ago
AD and his back, Russ and his hamstring, next it will be LBJ and his foot. we are in for a long losing season. of COURSE AD would be hurt. who thought he wouldn't be
Julio
2d ago
The pre-season is a demonstration of what to expect for the whole season . Enjoy the garbage on the hardwood with this team . Pathetic team .
