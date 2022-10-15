Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee

The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police.

The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification.

Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens and Mike Sparks since Sunday night.

“All the information we had up to this point indicated that our missing men based on telephone data had gone east leaving town and then ultimately south on 75. This is in the opposite direction. So, no, we never considered this as a search area,” said Chief Prentice.

Dispatch received a report about suspicious items found on Deep Fork River around 1:49 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found multiple human remains, according to police.

A family friend of three of the men stopped by the scene this afternoon in utter disbelief. Even though the remains haven’t been positively identified yet, friends told us they are assuming the worst.

“I just feel sorry for them. That’s all. They’re gonna be missed. They will be missed,” said Bennie Harjo, family friend.

Police said based on phone records, Mark Chastain was last spoken to around 5 Sunday evening and then he and the others all left a home near West 6th Street.

“We’re not giving up. If these are your loved ones all we are doing is switching focus and we are gonna work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did trying to find them,” said Prentice.

Chief Joe Prentice said he has a message for those responsible. “I’ll tell ‘em when I see ‘em,” said Prentice.

The bodies will be transferred to the Medical Examiner's office to be identified, police said.