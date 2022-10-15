ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGxj5_0iZpmOFh00

The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police.

The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification.

Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens and Mike Sparks since Sunday night.

“All the information we had up to this point indicated that our missing men based on telephone data had gone east leaving town and then ultimately south on 75. This is in the opposite direction. So, no, we never considered this as a search area,” said Chief Prentice.

Dispatch received a report about suspicious items found on Deep Fork River around 1:49 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found multiple human remains, according to police.

A family friend of three of the men stopped by the scene this afternoon in utter disbelief. Even though the remains haven’t been positively identified yet, friends told us they are assuming the worst.

“I just feel sorry for them. That’s all. They’re gonna be missed. They will be missed,” said Bennie Harjo, family friend.

Police said based on phone records, Mark Chastain was last spoken to around 5 Sunday evening and then he and the others all left a home near West 6th Street.

“We’re not giving up. If these are your loved ones all we are doing is switching focus and we are gonna work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did trying to find them,” said Prentice.

Chief Joe Prentice said he has a message for those responsible. “I’ll tell ‘em when I see ‘em,” said Prentice.

The bodies will be transferred to the Medical Examiner's office to be identified, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
SAPULPA, OK
RadarOnline

4 Friends Were Reported Missing While On A Bike Ride. Days Later, Police Found Their Murdered And Dismembered Remains.

Police are searching for a “person of interest” after four friends went missing while riding bikes in Oklahoma and were later found brutally murdered and dismembered, Radar has learned.Investigators in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, are now on the hunt for Joe Kennedy as a person of interest in the case, according to FrontPageDetectives.com. Authorities were quick to label him a person of interest, not a suspect in the case.He is missing and considered suicidal. Officials announced they found his car but have not been able to locate Kennedy.Last week, Okmulgee police asked for the public’s help finding Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain,...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OHP: 20-year-old from Tennessee drowns at Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old from Tennessee drowned at Skiatook Lake on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo, a 20-year-old male from Nashville, TN, drowned Sunday afternoon at Tall Chief Cove on the eastern side of Skiatook Lake. OHP is still investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
News On 6

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy