KMPH.com
144th Fighter Wing scheduled to fly at night for training around Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno residents beware of some loud roaring engines as some nighttime flight training is scheduled for the 144th Fighter Wing. The Fresno Air National Guard Base said Tuesday that several pilots will be conducting mandatory evening training around town. Those flights are scheduled to begin...
KMPH.com
Valley antique collectors gathered for The Old Town Vintage Market in Clovis on Sunday
CLOVIS, Calif. — We have all heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." On Sunday, families to trinket collectors to knick-knack lovers were surrounded by antiques and collectibles of every size, shape, and color during the Old Town Vintage Market in Old Town Clovis on Sunday.
KMPH.com
Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia Tuesday
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The annual Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Visalia’s vibrant food scene will be on display giving visitors a taste of popular fan favorites and an introduction to new restaurants. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
KMPH.com
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
KMPH.com
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
KMPH.com
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
KMPH.com
Homeless man stabbed to death in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno Monday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near the downtown area. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow on the...
KMPH.com
GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
KMPH.com
Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
KMPH.com
Fresno State Bulldog coach on administrative leave after shattering glass window over fans
FRESNO, Calif. — A close game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans caused tensions to run high at Saturday's homecoming game. One of the Bulldog's coaches let his emotions get the best of him and shattered a glass window in the coach's box showering a few fans with glass below.
KMPH.com
Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
KMPH.com
Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
KMPH.com
Man found with loaded gun outside of Casino
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A loaded gun was found outside of a casino Sunday night where a man was causing a disruption, Deputies say. A Kings County Deputy heard a call about a person armed with a gun near the valet parking at the Tachi Palace Hotel right next to the casino.
KMPH.com
CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after shooting threats to multiple schools in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: A suspect has now been arrested after shooting threats were made to multiple schools in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that the suspect tried to hide his identity and phone information, but detectives were still able to find him. The suspect was identified...
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
KMPH.com
Dinuba HS academy awarded 'Linked Learning Gold Certification', the first in the valley
DINUBA, Calif — A high school program was recognized for its one-of-a-kind hands-on learning academy. “This work was not done by one person like you heard today. It’s a group of people that are coming together with a vision about really changing the trajectory of lives in our community," said Superintendent Joe Hernandez, with the Dinuba Unified School District.
