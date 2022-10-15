ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

144th Fighter Wing scheduled to fly at night for training around Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno residents beware of some loud roaring engines as some nighttime flight training is scheduled for the 144th Fighter Wing. The Fresno Air National Guard Base said Tuesday that several pilots will be conducting mandatory evening training around town. Those flights are scheduled to begin...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia Tuesday

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The annual Taste of Downtown returns to Visalia on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Visalia’s vibrant food scene will be on display giving visitors a taste of popular fan favorites and an introduction to new restaurants. The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m....
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

$4.2 million winning lottery ticket bought out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $4.2 million winning prize ticket was bought out of Fresno. Sara Bailey says she purchased her tickets at a Vons on Cedar and Shephard Avenue in Fresno, buying ten plays. She says she was at home cooking dinner on the night of the big...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno Monday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near the downtown area. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow on the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

GasBuddy report: Fresno seeing steady decline in gas prices

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Although Fresno gas prices are still hurting people's wallets, it’s getting better according to a GasBuddy report. About 364 gas stations were surveyed with an average of $5.71. This price is 33.6 cents less than it was last week. GasBuddy says the average price...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen faces multiple charges after crashing a car into a home in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A teenager is in police custody and faces several charges after driving a car into a home in downtown Visalia Friday afternoon. According to Visalia Police, just before 5:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop involving a black Cadillac at the intersection of Race Ave. and Locust St. in downtown Visalia. As police approached the car, the driver suddenly sped away.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver suspected of DUI arrested following crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol after he crash Sunday night in Madera. Madera Police officers responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way for reports of a DUI crash. When officers arrived, they say they talked to a...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man found with loaded gun outside of Casino

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A loaded gun was found outside of a casino Sunday night where a man was causing a disruption, Deputies say. A Kings County Deputy heard a call about a person armed with a gun near the valet parking at the Tachi Palace Hotel right next to the casino.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested after shooting threats to multiple schools in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: A suspect has now been arrested after shooting threats were made to multiple schools in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that the suspect tried to hide his identity and phone information, but detectives were still able to find him. The suspect was identified...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Dinuba HS academy awarded 'Linked Learning Gold Certification', the first in the valley

DINUBA, Calif — A high school program was recognized for its one-of-a-kind hands-on learning academy. “This work was not done by one person like you heard today. It’s a group of people that are coming together with a vision about really changing the trajectory of lives in our community," said Superintendent Joe Hernandez, with the Dinuba Unified School District.
DINUBA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy