Galveston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Janitor with STD gives office worker incurable disease after repeatedly urinating in her water bottle, investigators say

HOUSTON – A man with multiple sexually transmitted and communicable diseases is accused of intentionally spreading infection to an office worker by repeatedly urinating in her water bottle, according to court documents. Lucio Catarino Diaz, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police said...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Man caught on camera robbing NW Houston washateria at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who robbed a Spring Branch washateria earlier this year. It happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 8:30 p.m. at a washateria along Wirt Road near Hammerly Boulevard. While wielding a handgun, the man approached an...
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Nebraska police find missing Texas mom's body after car chase with her son

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

HCSO program aims to build trust between Spanish-speaking community

HOUSTON — Hispanics are the largest ethnic group in the area but many in this community also have a huge distrust towards law enforcement, according to a survey. A new program at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to bridge that gap, especially between Spanish speakers who sometimes have a fear of even reporting a crime.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
KHOU

fox26houston.com

HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
HOUSTON, TX
