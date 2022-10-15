Read full article on original website
Janitor with STD gives office worker incurable disease after repeatedly urinating in her water bottle, investigators say
HOUSTON – A man with multiple sexually transmitted and communicable diseases is accused of intentionally spreading infection to an office worker by repeatedly urinating in her water bottle, according to court documents. Lucio Catarino Diaz, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police said...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
Man caught on camera robbing NW Houston washateria at gunpoint
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who robbed a Spring Branch washateria earlier this year. It happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 8:30 p.m. at a washateria along Wirt Road near Hammerly Boulevard. While wielding a handgun, the man approached an...
Residents of a Montrose neighborhood raising safety concerns for trick-or-treaters over sidewalk work
HOUSTON — With less than two weeks until Halloween, residents of a Montrose neighborhood are raising safety concerns for trick-or-treaters as work is being done on their sidewalks. Construction and excavation holes are a common sight and have been for the past few months. "The pits were open, for...
Nebraska police find missing Texas mom's body after car chase with her son
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TCD) – The body of missing mother was found in the trunk of a car over the weekend after police engaged in a high-speed chase with her son. Seventeen-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother Michelle were reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Oct. 13. The two were last seen that day at approximately 11:40 a.m. on the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, Texas.
HCSO program aims to build trust between Spanish-speaking community
HOUSTON — Hispanics are the largest ethnic group in the area but many in this community also have a huge distrust towards law enforcement, according to a survey. A new program at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to bridge that gap, especially between Spanish speakers who sometimes have a fear of even reporting a crime.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
HFD: 2 rescued from trench in Montrose area
Two people were rescued from a trench Monday at a construction site in the Montrose area. One person was taken to the hospital.
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.
Houston woman says her 7-year-old dog died just hours after being groomed at popular pet store
HOUSTON - According to vet records, the pitbull mix named Dolce got a clean bill of health last August. Yet, three weeks later, she would be dead. "She was my sweet little girl," said Velisa Oliver, Dolce's owner. The only thing Oliver has left of her beloved pet is her...
The best materials for kitchen flooring
HOUSTON — Michelle Karac stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss the benefits of installing new flooring with 50 Floor. The company believes in providing quality flooring at affordable prices along with excellent service. 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering...
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
