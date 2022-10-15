ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Moment of the Day: Turkeys talking trash in Affton

ST. LOUIS — It’s a Moment of the Day you just can't miss. Look at what happens every Monday, which is trash day at Barb and Dan Millikan's house in Affton. Apparently, they've been doing this all summer long. And yes, it happened again this week. I'm sure...
AFFTON, MO
kwos.com

Radiation found STL area school

(AP) — Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mystar106.com

Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list

ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
MISSOURI STATE
showmeinstitute.org

St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head

In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

