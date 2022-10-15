Inventories are set to draw in the fourth quarter after two quarters of builds, Energy Intelligence data show. But as the Northern Hemisphere is moving into winter, balances become harder to read. So many moving parts can have a profound impact on both supply and demand that it is unclear where balances will be a few months from now. In a base case — including Opec-plus cuts, lower output from Russia, more product exports from China, fuel switching from natural gas and a regular winter pattern — the world could see small supply surpluses in the first and second quarter of 2023. But there could also be a significant supply crisis as the great migration of Russian/European flows reaches a climax.

14 HOURS AGO