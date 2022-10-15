Read full article on original website
Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
energyintel.com
Chevron Bullish on RNG Despite Lagging BP's Presence
US major Chevron is “bullish” on the role renewable natural gas (RNG) could play in helping decarbonize heavy transport given the lead times and breakthroughs required to advance hydrogen or electrification-based alternatives. The US will sell off another 15 million barrels in strategic stocks in December and plans...
energyintel.com
US Shale Output to Trend Upward in November: EIA
Crude oil and natural gas production in the US shale sector is expected to top 9.1 million b/d in November, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The company's founder will purchase all of Continental's outstanding common stock at a price of $74.28 per share.
energyintel.com
Oil Sands Group Eyes $17.6 Billion Spend for CCS Hub
The Canadian oil sands industry’s ambitious plan to capture and sequester carbon emissions from their heavy industrial operations in Alberta will cost an estimated C$24.1 billion (US$17.6 billion), according to the companies involved. In a project update late last week, the Pathways Alliance, a coalition of the six largest...
energyintel.com
Balance: Fourth Quarter Draws Before Early 2023 Builds
Inventories are set to draw in the fourth quarter after two quarters of builds, Energy Intelligence data show. But as the Northern Hemisphere is moving into winter, balances become harder to read. So many moving parts can have a profound impact on both supply and demand that it is unclear where balances will be a few months from now. In a base case — including Opec-plus cuts, lower output from Russia, more product exports from China, fuel switching from natural gas and a regular winter pattern — the world could see small supply surpluses in the first and second quarter of 2023. But there could also be a significant supply crisis as the great migration of Russian/European flows reaches a climax.
energyintel.com
Nigeria LNG Declares Force Majeure on Bonny Plant After Flooding
Nigeria LNG has declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton/year Bonny LNG export facility as a result of heavy flooding in the region, a source told Energy Intelligence. The EU could activate a flexible system for limiting gas prices in the event of an emergency but a rigid price cap is not being proposed.
energyintel.com
Pakistan Struggles to Contain Gas Crisis
Pakistan continues to struggle to procure cargoes for its two LNG import terminals as high global gas prices have priced the nation out of the market and have worsened its recurring daily power cuts. The last five consecutive spot LNG tenders by state-owned Pakistan LNG since end-May have drawn almost no interest from global suppliers, who are opting to sell the supercooled fuel to European buyers willing to pay a premium for supplies. Pakistan’s most recent buy tender seeking 72 cargoes over six years was scrapped on Oct. 3 after failing to receive a single bid.
energyintel.com
US Downstream Woes Widen Canadian Crude Discounts
The spread between US and Canadian benchmark crude is widening, with recent acute events and seasonal developments amplifying more structural, qualitative pressures. The company's founder will purchase all of Continental's outstanding common stock at a price of $74.28 per share. Crude output in the US shale sector is expected to...
