The Extra Point: Montgomery Academy vs Slocomb

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Slocomb hosted Montgomery Academy Friday with the final playoff spot in 4A region two on the line.

Both teams entered this game at 2-3 in region play, the loser suffering that fatal fourth loss.

Both Slocomb and Montgomery Academy have lost to the same three teams in the region, Andalusia, B.T. Washington, and Catholic Montgomery.

Montgomery Academy wins 34-0.

