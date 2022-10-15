Nathan Larson, an accused kidnapper and pedophile who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year old Fresno girl, has died in custody. According to the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larson died on Sept. 18. An order of dismissal in his case was filed on Oct. 11. The office had no further details on the death, Public Information Officer Lauren Horwood said in an email to The Bee on Monday.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO