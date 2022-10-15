Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
KMPH.com
Homeless man stabbed to death in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno Monday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near the downtown area. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow on the...
KMPH.com
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
DOJ: Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office […]
Fight over phone leads to woman being shot in Woodlake, police say
A woman is hospitalized after a fight over a phone turned into gunfire. It happened just after 8 Monday night near Acacia and Naranjo in Woodlake.
KMPH.com
Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
KMPH.com
CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
sierranewsonline.com
Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure
FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
GV Wire
Teen Made Social Media Threats. What Fresno Deputies Found in His Backpack.
A school shooting in Tranquillity may have been prevented last week when community members reported social media messages by a local student who was threatening violence at the school. The 15-year-old Tranqullity High student reportedly was upset after being involved in a fight on campus. Community members reported the social...
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
DUI suspect arrested; BAC two times the legal limit, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police, and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in […]
DOJ: Fresno men plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Fresno men pleaded guilty Monday to being felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Edward Page, 33, and Trayvon Smith, 32, according to court documents, on June 21, 2021, law enforcement officers received a report of two individuals possessing a firearm in a […]
KMPH.com
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Alleged white supremacist pedophile who groomed 12-year-old California child dies in custody
Nathan Larson, an accused kidnapper and pedophile who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year old Fresno girl, has died in custody. According to the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larson died on Sept. 18. An order of dismissal in his case was filed on Oct. 11. The office had no further details on the death, Public Information Officer Lauren Horwood said in an email to The Bee on Monday.
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
Comments / 0