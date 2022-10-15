ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Angel Alberto Gutierrez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Angel Alberto Gutierrez. Angel Alberto Gutierrez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Commercial Burglary. 18-year-old Guitierrez is 6' 2" tall, 131 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Angel Alberto Gutierrez is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
OROSI, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead near a homeless encampment in Fresno Monday afternoon. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of the 1500 block of Santa Clara St. near the downtown area. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow on the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Cracking down on fentanyl abuse in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you sell drugs to somebody in Fresno County and they die taking them, you can now be charged with their murder. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to make that announcement. The district attorney says drug abuse has...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

CHP K9 Beny sniffs out $145,000, believed to be drug money

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Beny helps seize $145,000 cash believed to be obtained by the sale of drugs from a CHP Merced traffic stop. The crime-stopping pup was asked to sniff the exterior of the 2017 Kia Forte for a traffic infraction and gave an alert to the odor of narcotics.
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure

FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI suspect arrested; BAC two times the legal limit, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police,  and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
CLOVIS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Alleged white supremacist pedophile who groomed 12-year-old California child dies in custody

Nathan Larson, an accused kidnapper and pedophile who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year old Fresno girl, has died in custody. According to the Eastern District of California U.S. Attorney’s Office, Larson died on Sept. 18. An order of dismissal in his case was filed on Oct. 11. The office had no further details on the death, Public Information Officer Lauren Horwood said in an email to The Bee on Monday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA

