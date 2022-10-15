ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

‘Money is draining through my fingers’: UK tenants on soaring rents

Elle Young, 29, who works in arts funding, lives in an illegal sublet in London to make her rent more affordable. She is one of five people living in a three-bedroom property. There is mould and damp in all of the rooms and the window panes are rotting. In the kitchen, the rot has caused the glass pane to fall out, meaning the cold air seeps in.

