Read full article on original website
Related
‘Money is draining through my fingers’: UK tenants on soaring rents
Elle Young, 29, who works in arts funding, lives in an illegal sublet in London to make her rent more affordable. She is one of five people living in a three-bedroom property. There is mould and damp in all of the rooms and the window panes are rotting. In the kitchen, the rot has caused the glass pane to fall out, meaning the cold air seeps in.
Party in the USA: Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces branches out to American market
The American party market now has a connection to the royal family. Carole Middleton has brought her company Party Pieces to the U.S. The party supply company is now selling its cups, hats, balloons and table runners at Saker ShopRite grocery stores, the Asbury Park Press reported. Middleton, the mother...
Anna May Wong to become first Asian American to appear on US currency
Wong, trailblazing actor of early 20th century who faced discrimination in Hollywood, to have image shown on new quarters from Monday
Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Walk Their Dog In Rare Public Outing Together
Sydney Sweeney, 25, is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after starlets, but it looks like she only has eyes for fiance Jonathan Davino, 37. The White Lotus star looked simply smitten while she and Jonathan took her dog Tank with her to the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Comments / 0