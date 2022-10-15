Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
richlandsource.com
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
