New Middletown, OH

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro

Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga

Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
richlandsource.com

Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour

Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH

