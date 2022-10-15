Read full article on original website
Warren Volleyball Celebrates Seniors with Sweep of Erie
WARREN, Pa. – Warren got back in the win column and celebrated its two seniors with a 3-0 sweep over visiting Erie on Tuesday. The Dragons got off to a “slower start” than they would have liked, but once they got going rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, and 25-7 win over the Royals.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield volleyball match Monday, Oct. 17. The varsity match will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the JV contest, which starts at 6 p.m. with airtime between 7-7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the JV match.
Warren Boys Win County Clash Over Eisenhower
WARREN, Pa. – Jack Darling and Parks Ordiway combined for five goals, and Will Nebinski and Jack Lynds each stopped a penalty kick as Warren defeated Eisenhower, 6-0, at War Memorial Field on Tuesday. Darling had three goals and an assist, while Ordiway had two goals and three assists...
Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Council Rebuffs Riverfront Prosposal Funding
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council rejected a motion during Monday’s meeting to shift $170,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to a different grant for its riverfront project. Earlier this year Council approved the $170,000 as a funding match for a state recreation grant. “The initial grant was...
Watch Live: Frewsburg vs Warren 3/4 & 5/6 Girls Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as we bring you a special presentation of Frewsburg vs Warren elementary girls basketball from The Hub at PF in Russell. The 3rd and 4th grade teams will tip off first, with the 5th and 6th grade teams to follow. Both games will be on the same stream.
Blum, Jukes Bowl 500 Series in Valley Juniors Leagues
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Owen Blum and Tommy Jukes led their respective leagues with 500 series’ during Valley Bowling Center Junior League play on Friday and Saturday. During Friday Juniors play, Blum had a high-game 187 on his way to a 515 series. Braddock Damore (471) was the only other Friday bowler over 400, though Konnor Eck just missed with a 396.
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
Eisenhower Battles Past TCCS
RUSSELL, Pa. – After a dominating first-set win, Eisenhower had to bear down the rest of the way to pick up a 3-1 win over visiting Tidioute Community Charter School on Tuesday. The Lady Knights rolled to a 25-11 win in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs stormed...
Emergency Preparedness Workshop Set for Nov. 2
ELK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Elk Township Emergency Management Coordinator will be hosting an emergency preparedness workshop on Nov. 2. The workshop will be held in the Elk Township Office, 3794 Cole Hill Road in Russell, at 7 p.m. Participants will learn how to prepare for severe weather and environmental emergencies.
