Cuyahoga Falls, OH

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro

Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18.
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga

Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour

Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
CARROLLTON, OH

