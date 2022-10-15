Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
coolcleveland.com
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Temps tumble overnight; Wintry mix possible Monday
Perfect baseball weather! Temps in the 50s throughout the game. Clouds increase, but rain stays away unless the game goes into extra innings.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
