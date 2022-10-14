ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

KGET 17

1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon

Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
itinyhouses.com

2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k

You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman

Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council approves a ‘start-up’ police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The city council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator. It also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along […]
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect identified in Porterville home invasion, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of holding two women and an 8-month-old baby at gunpoint during a home invasion in Porterville has been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Michael Francis Streng of Porterville. Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, deputies were called […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

