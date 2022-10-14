Read full article on original website
Customers may have set fire at Rosedale Promenade shopping center Party City
One person was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. There were no other injuries or fatalities.
KGET 17
1 dead in crash at Outlets at Tejon
Update 12:48 p.m.: The driver of the 2001 Tesla has been confirmed to be a 35-year-old man from Eureka, Calif., according to a news release. The identity of the driver will be released at a later time. It is unknown if intoxication/impairment played a role in the crash. No roadways...
Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD
This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
21-Year-Old Man Arrested In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash was initiated after a man in a Dodge was speeding on Stockdale Highway. The officers attempted to stop the driver but failed.
itinyhouses.com
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k
You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
KCSO Air support locates at-risk woman
Update Oct. 19: Bartley has been located after a three hour search and rescue effort between multiple Kern County enforcement agencies in Mojave on Oct. 18. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support, Air 2, flew to the area and conducted an aerial search for Bartley. Air 2 located the woman on the ground in […]
2 People Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Corcoran Road north of Highway 46 at around 6:41 a.m.
KGET 17
Bicyclist killed in overnight collision in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Rosedale. Deputies were called to Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive at 5:41 a.m. where they found, David Dee Wood Jr., 29, of Bakersfield suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
KCSO identifies 2 killed in South Vineland Road crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont. Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead […]
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/18
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Lady from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Lady or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street or call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2.
Delano PD conducts a homicide investigation
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital. The police department said officers were dispatched to the Park Place Apartments on 5th Avenue in Delano for shots fired and a man down on Oct. 15 […]
Wasco City Council approves a ‘start-up’ police department
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a “start-up” police department at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. The city council approved of a team consisting of a police chief, a lieutenant and a records administrator. It also approved nearly $600,000 to fund those three positions along […]
Suspect identified in Porterville home invasion, deputies say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of holding two women and an 8-month-old baby at gunpoint during a home invasion in Porterville has been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Michael Francis Streng of Porterville. Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, deputies were called […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing teen last seen near Foothill High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE AT 10:45 AM: Eyewitness News called BPD and they confirmed that Murillo was found and at home. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing at-risk teen boy out of southeast Bakersfield. Adrian Glenn Murillo, Jr., 17, was...
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a bicyclist that was stuck and killed by a vehicle near Rosedale Highway early Sunday morning. Around 5:41 a.m., David Dee Wood Jr., 29, was riding a bicycle on Allen Road, just north of Jomani Drive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
KMPH.com
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
