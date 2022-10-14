ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

Carrboro This Week - Oct. 18, 2022

Have you noticed leaf piles around town? It’s certainly that time of year. The Town of Carrboro would like to remind everyone that leaves should not be piled into traffic lanes, bike lanes or sidewalks, as they become a dangerous public safety hazard. “Please help our community improve travel...
CARRBORO, NC
townofcarrboro.org

Traffic Alert: New Traffic Pattern for Roberson, Carr and Maple streets

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, a new one-way traffic pattern will be implemented around the construction site of The 203 Project on S. Greensboro Street. This will affect traffic movement on Roberson (westbound only), Maple (northbound only) and Carr (eastbound only) streets. This will affect traffic movement around the project site only.
CARRBORO, NC

