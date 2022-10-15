Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
richlandsource.com
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools recognizes yearbook advisor & student staff
MANSFIELD — Michelle Williams took her moment in the spotlight and shined it back on her students. Williams was recognized by the Mansfield City School board Tuesday night as an Every Student, Every Day Champion. The designation goes to at least one staff member each month.
richlandsource.com
B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road: Local officials hike the proposed connecting path
MANSFIELD -- An idea that became a concept that became a design began to look more like a reality on Tuesday. That's when City of Mansfield and Richland County officials joined representatives from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy District, engineers from K. E. McCartney & Associates and the Richland County Park District to explore the path that will become a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
richlandsource.com
Section of Longview Ave. closed through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced there will be a road closure due to sanitary main repairs on the following road. West Longview Avenue from Lida Street to North Main Street.
richlandsource.com
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
richlandsource.com
The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
richlandsource.com
Raymond E. Applegate, DVM
Dr. Raymond E. Applegate, 84 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Mansfield. Read his full obituary and service details at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of DVM Raymond E. Applegate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Police: Mansfield woman killed in Trimble Road crash Sunday
MANSFIELD -- A 28-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Trimble Road, according to Mansfield police. The identity of the woman, and that of the other driver, are being withheld "due to the ongoing investigation and notification of family," police Capt. Chad Brubaker said.
richlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: Support Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations Judge
I have known Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner since her school days as a student in the Lexington Schools. I had the opportunity to get to know what type of person Kirsten is when she was a member of the Lexington HS mock trial team, for which I was one of the advisors and when I had the opportunity to follow her career, when she returned to Richland County as an attorney and then as a member of the Domestic Relations Court.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Fire Dept. to ask City Council for new assistant chief slot for EMS
MANSFIELD -- Rising call volumes for medical emergencies has prompted the need for a new assistant chief in the Mansfield Fire Department, according to Chief Steve Strickling. Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss the request on Tuesday evening. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
ODOT Construction updates and county road closures for next week
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. According to county engineer Adam Gove, Ganges-Five Points Road, between Bricker Rd and Amoy-Ganges Rd in Franklin Township, will be closed Monday, October 17, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
