Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 9: Carroll Patriots

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Three cheers for our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week, the Carroll Cheerleaders!

Patriot Cheerleading provides students the opportunity to grow as athletes and leaders within the school. Improving cheer technique, teamwork and boosting school spirit are just a few goals of this program.

Students have the opportunity to cheer for football, soccer, and basketball as well as the competition cheer program.

