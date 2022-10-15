ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
police1.com

Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover

ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20 West near Moreland Avenue

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now reopen. At least two lanes are blocked on I-20 West after an 18-wheeler overturned on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The scene along the interstate is near Moreland Avenue. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras show some of the lanes are blocked as...
fox5atlanta.com

Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
adventuresinatlanta.com

PONCE CITY MARKET TO HOST SUNDAY SUPPER SOUTH

Hosted by Renowned, James Beard Award-Winning Chef Anne Quatrano of W.H. Stiles Fish Camp, Bacchanalia, Floataway Cafe & Star Provisions. Honoring the South’s Harvest from Local Farms, Menu will Feature Dishes from Chefs Across Georgia. After a three-year hiatus, Sunday Supper South, the annual charity dinner held to raise...
cobbcountycourier.com

Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use

Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
