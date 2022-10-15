Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Large fire breaks out in Midtown Atlanta Monday night
It happened on 12th Street and Peachtree Walk. Fire officials do not know the cause of the fire.
police1.com
Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover
ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler overturns on I-20 West near Moreland Avenue
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now reopen. At least two lanes are blocked on I-20 West after an 18-wheeler overturned on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The scene along the interstate is near Moreland Avenue. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras show some of the lanes are blocked as...
Atlanta Magazine
Three midcentury houses (at three different price points) for sale in and around Atlanta
Midcentury design and architecture remains in demand in decor and real estate. We scoped out three glam options at three price points, from an accessible ranch in Decatur to a Palm Springs–like dream retreat in Ansley Park. Price:. $314,900. Built: 1962. Square feet: 1,048. This fully renovated brick ranch...
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Police find 'critically' missing teenager who jumped out car window after argument with mother
ATLANTA - Police said they've found a teenager reported missing on Sunday. Police said the boy allegedly jumped out of a car after an argument with his mother.
fox5atlanta.com
Passengers return fire when man shoots at car, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man opened fire at people in a car, who returned fire on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led up to the shooting but said a 20-year-old man, who was inside the car on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, was hospitalized. His injuries were not described as life-threatening. Police said there were two other uninjured people inside the car.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
A mom calls 911 trying to get her son help. He was suffering from a mental health crisis and threatening people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mom of 16-year-old killed in Jonesboro double homicide speaks out
16-year-old Robert Shaw and a 19-year-old were killed outside Riverwood Townhouses on Flint River Road. No one has been arrested.
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
Alpharetta approves mixed-use for Windward Parkway office community makeover
Alpharetta approved a 52-acre mixed-use development that’s expected to bring a walkable community of new office, restaur...
adventuresinatlanta.com
PONCE CITY MARKET TO HOST SUNDAY SUPPER SOUTH
Hosted by Renowned, James Beard Award-Winning Chef Anne Quatrano of W.H. Stiles Fish Camp, Bacchanalia, Floataway Cafe & Star Provisions. Honoring the South’s Harvest from Local Farms, Menu will Feature Dishes from Chefs Across Georgia. After a three-year hiatus, Sunday Supper South, the annual charity dinner held to raise...
Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will relocate its cellphone lot.
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
cobbcountycourier.com
Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use
Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
16 new Toys ‘R’ Us stores to open in Georgia. Here’s where they are
ATLANTA — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The toy store giant filed for...
