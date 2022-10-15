What to do if you encounter a bear

(WWLP) – A reminder about wildlife in our area as we are securely entrenched in the fall season. Black bears tend to be more active this time of year as they look for food ahead of their winter hibernation. For that reason you may be more likely to encounter one while out on trails or even on your property.

If you encounter a bear at your home, or on a hike:

Do not feed the bear.

Experts say black bears can be easily startled by lots of loud noise and making yourself look as big as possible.

After the bear leaves, remove whatever attracted the bear to your home, whether its trash, pet food, or even a bird feeder.

