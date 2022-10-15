Read full article on original website
WildCard...
3d ago
Legalize marijuana. Non-addictive, Non-deadly. In the long run it would be a positive reduction in the demand for these deadly, addictive substances. moo. 💚🙏🌱💖
keranews.org
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
CBS News
COVID-19 mask, vaccine rules loosened for Illinois health care facility workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced some loosening of COVID-19 requirements for most health care facilities. The new guidelines remove the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated health care and long-term care facility workers. It also drops the state vaccine mandate for such workers. But a federal...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Wins Lawsuit Concerning “Woke” Workplace Regulations
In an October 1 ruling that some Texas employers see as a victory, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk shut down the Biden administration’s anti-discrimination practices for LGBTQ employees. In the case, Kacsmaryk ruled that appropriate anti-discriminatory procedures only needed to extend to hiring and firing, not any further.
Click2Houston.com
‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says
HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York” has admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary...
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
OLS officers apprehend over 700 people in one night, catch a man wanted by Interpol
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star are continuing to thwart criminal activity at the southern border, making record numbers of apprehensions including human smugglers. On one night, for example, Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with apprehending a group of 717 people who...
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes.
Cause of death released for Humble mother found dead in car trunk in Nebraska
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The missing Humble mother who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Nebraska died from strangulation and blunt force trauma, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Roenz was found dead by Nebraska law enforcement after her son,...
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas
What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November's midterm elections.
Texas sheriff puts Martha’s Vineyard migrants on path to apply for special visa by declaring them crime victims
A Texas sheriff has certified that dozens of migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last month under a new program by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were crime victims, boosting their eligibility for a special visa. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday he had filed...
KSAT 12
Cryptocurrency firm FTX, billionaire CEO focus of Texas securities investigation
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is investigating whether a major digital asset exchange and its billionaire founder have broken the state’s securities law. Since last week, the Texas State Securities Board has been...
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
WFAA
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
