Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious
SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park
SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
Pleasant View boy’s quick thinking saves father’s life during seizure, prevents fatal accident
A young teen’s quick actions saved his and his father’s lives, effectively preventing a tragedy with unimaginable casualties.
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
81-year-old man attacked by dog outside elementary school
Larry Overton says he was attacked by a dog outside Oakridge Elementary School in Millcreek Friday, and authorities are still searching for the dog and its owner.
Widow of fallen Utah officer using experience to help others heal
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Prioritizing our mental health no longer carries the negative stigma it used to, but it all starts with getting help. A Utah County woman knows about as well as anyone how important this is. Her husband, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride, was killed in the line of duty eight years ago, and she thought her own life was over.
POLICE: Taylorsville man stabbed ‘multiple times’ by step-son
A Taylorsville man was stabbed by his step-son Friday night, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.
Utah’s top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI, Utah — The abduction of a child is a parent’s nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes “could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That’s why the state reinstated...
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety...
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation on Oct. 15 racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN, Utah — A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
