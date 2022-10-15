ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Four teens attack man leaving him unconscious

SANDY, Utah — Four Sandy teenagers are facing felony assault charges after attacking a man in a park. It happened Monday around noon at Dewey Bluth Park which is at 170 East Sego Lily Drive. Police say video posted to social media by those on scene, shows the boys attacking the man in his 50s until he was unconscious.
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park

SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Widow of fallen Utah officer using experience to help others heal

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Prioritizing our mental health no longer carries the negative stigma it used to, but it all starts with getting help. A Utah County woman knows about as well as anyone how important this is. Her husband, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cory Wride, was killed in the line of duty eight years ago, and she thought her own life was over.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car leaves scene after hitting person on scooter

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday after a crash in Salt Lake City involving a person on a scooter and a car. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 100 S. State Street. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash is being...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah bank robber arrested by authorities in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal authorities say the alleged serial bank robber that robbed two banks and a man in Utah was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department with the help of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, according to an FBI statement.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah — A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy