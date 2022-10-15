ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina

Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
DAYTON, OH
wfft.com

Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
CINCINNATI, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
PIQUA, OH

