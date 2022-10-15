Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project
Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Flyers ranked 24th in AP preseason poll
The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is ranked 24th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 that was announced today.
wfft.com
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua man has pleaded no contest to 16 charges after he was accused of scamming Ohio investors. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, 56-year-old Scott Fries was accused of telling nine Ohio investors that he would place their funds in an investment account. Instead, he placed the funds into […]
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
dayton.com
Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: ‘We’re trying to just breathe some life back into it’
Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton with nearly 100 years of history, has a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre, a couple with extensive experience working in area bars and restaurants, are ready to rebrand...
