channel1450.com
Cyclones Take 2022 Girls City Swim Championship
It was back and forth all night long between the Senators and the Cyclones with both teams near the top of the podium all night. SHG was able to just edge out Springfield 141-135 to claim the City title back this season.
channel1450.com
McAfee Helps Power Pleasant Plains Past Rochester In Three Sets
Sydney McAfee seemed to be the difference in a great battle between two ranked teams that needed three sets to decide a winner. The Cardinals’ junior powered Pleasant Plains to a 25-27, 25-19, 25-19 win over Rochester at the RAC on Monday. Plains travels to Lutheran High for another huge matchup on Wednesday to wrap up their regular season. Rochester will host MacArthur on Tuesday to wrap up their CS8 slate.
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 17
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got football, boys soccer, and volleyball for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
channel1450.com
Cyclones Pick Up Non-Conference Win Over Bullets in Three Sets
The Williamsville Bullets hosted the SHG Cyclones on Monday night in non-conference action. The Cyclones picked up with win in three sets, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
wmay.com
Badger Enters Race For Springfield City Treasurer
A race is taking shape for a second citywide office in Springfield. Lisa Badger is circulating petitions to run for city treasurer next spring. Badger currently serves on the Springfield Park Board, but would give up that seat to run for treasurer. She would face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger, who announced earlier this year.
wmay.com
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
wlds.com
Carrollton Police Chief, Greene County State’s Attorney Have Row Over Recent Plea Deal
A recent plea deal in a residential burglary and aggravated battery case in Greene County Court has caused a rift between the Carrollton Chief of Police and the Greene County State’s Attorney. Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told the Greene Prairie Press this past week that he’s angry that...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Herald & Review
Decatur fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning
DECATUR — Fire tore through the upper story of an empty Decatur home late Sunday morning with heat strong enough to melt the vinyl siding off a neighboring occupied house some 20 feet away. The alarm was raised at 11:25 a.m. and firefighters said they arrived at the house...
