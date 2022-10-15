Westlake beats Dripping Springs to extend winning streak to 47 games

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Despite tons of offensive weapons on both sidelines, Dripping Springs and Austin Westlake’s battle for first place in District 26-6A quickly turned into a defensive duel.

Westlake and Dripping Springs — the No. 1 and No. 13 teams, respectively, in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 power rankings — each entered their highly-anticipated showdown as undefeated 6A powers.

The Chaparrals and Tigers scrapped and clawed for any advantage they could build up during a back-and-forth clash deep in the heart of Central Texas.

But thanks to their physicality upfront, relentless pass rush and special teams execution, the Chaparrals survived with a 29-10 road win over previously unbeaten Dripping Springs on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The victory extended Westlake’s 47-game winning streak — the longest active streak in Texas high school football — and helped the Chaparrals seize sole possession of first place in the 26-6A district standings.

Austin Westlake (7-0, 5-0) will look to keep adding to its lengthy winning streak when the Chaps return to action against the Austin High Maroons (1-6, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Chaparral Stadium in Austin.

Dripping Springs (6-1, 4-1), meanwhile, will face another major test in district play next week when the Tigers travel to face Lake Travis (3-3, 3-1) at the same time Friday, Oct. 21, at Cavalier Stadium in Austin.