KSAT 12
San Antonio medical students learn to identify patients experiencing domestic violence
SAN ANTONIO – Health care workers are on the frontline when it comes to recognizing domestic violence victims, but it’s not just bruises and scars they’re looking for in patients. The doctors of tomorrow are learning far more than diagnosing rashes or viruses. They’re learning empathy.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
KSAT 12
Latinos’ leading cause of death now cancer, UT Health San Antonio researcher says
SAN ANTONIO – The leading cause of death among Latinos is now cancer, according to Dr. Amelie Ramirez, a nationally recognized researcher at the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center. “For other population groups, it’s cardiovascular disease,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to find out why. Why are we...
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
KSAT 12
A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year
CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
KSAT 12
Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
KSAT 12
Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories
This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
KSAT 12
Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
KSAT 12
Crews to start construction on North St. Mary’s Street police substation in December
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 residents got a final look at the future North St. Mary’s Police Substation renderings on Monday before construction starts this December. San Antonio voters approved the construction of the substation on the corner of North St. Marys and Myrtle as part of the 2017 to 2022 bond.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Startup Week celebrates, helps provide for new generations of local businesses
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week is billed as San Antonio’s celebration of startups and their journeys – but it is also an opportunity to teach the next generation of great local businesses. The businesses range from 3-D printing, to meditation. “We’re creating automation software for...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side. Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found heavy smoke...
KSAT 12
‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information
SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him. Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
