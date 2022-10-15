ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in Cibolo next year

CIBOLO – Chicken lovers rejoice! A $1.2 million Chick-fil-A is setting down roots just northeast of San Antonio in Cibolo. The beloved restaurant is scheduled to begin construction on July 10, 2023, and will be completed by December 14, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.
CIBOLO, TX
KSAT 12

Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Explaining satanic panic: South Texas Crime Stories

This season we explore what Satanic Panic is and how it affected people here in San Antonio. In part one we look at what Satanic Panic is and how it changed the life of a man named Melvin Quinney and his family. 1989. It was 1989, Melvin Quinney, his wife...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
KSAT 12

San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

