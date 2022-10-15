Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Supervisors approve 2 new Kings County fire captain positions
The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a request Tuesday from county Fire Chief Bill Lynch to add two full-time fire captains to the department. "This will be a promotion for two lucky people in our department," Lynch told the board. Lynch explained the need for the promotions, saying there...
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Avenal Police plan community block party to celebrate national first responders day
The Avenal Police Department has planned a fun-filled block party for the community to celebrate U.S. National First Responders Day, which is Oct. 28. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in front of the Avenal Police Department located at 317 E. Alpine St.
Hanford Sentinel
New electric bus to join Kings County public transit fleet
The Kings County Area Public Transit Agency and Damera Bus Corp. introduced the Karsan e-JEST last week, the first electric, low floor, 20-foot transit bus in America that will be added to the transit agency's fleet by the end of 2022. Damera COO Roger D'Hollander said Damera was proud to...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Fire Department offers public an inside look
The Hanford Fire Department held it’s annual Open House on Saturday afternoon at Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard. The public was given tours of the facility and the equipment inside. Visitors could take a look inside the living quarters as well as the working side of the station, and were given a better understanding of what a day in the life of a ﬁrefighter looks like. Above, youngsters and their parents help themselves to Halloween candy inside the ﬁre station.
Hanford Sentinel
Calico Arts Fair draws hundreds for fall festivities
It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43. The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.
Hanford Sentinel
Expansion of West Hills health science programs proposed through Measure J
West Hills College Lemoore hopes to construct new classrooms and labs to expand the paramedic, nursing, and health science programs at the college through the help of Measure J included on this November’s ballot. “If approved Measure J will fund construction on a new academic building at West Hills...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Police, local businesses team up launch youth mountain bike program
The Hanford Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with FAST Federal Credit Union and several other local businesses to organize and fund the league's new mountain bike program. The mountain bike program is the third youth-oriented activity PAL has put together, the other two being youth boxing and...
Hanford Sentinel
High-Speed Rail requires Kings County road closure
Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas...
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
madera.gov
City of Madera online surplus sale items now listed
The City is selling surplus property through an online auction. The Madera City Council declares items surplus and auctions them off via a third-party vendor (Public Surplus). Items are sold as-is and you will need to register to bid on an item (registration is free, however, you may be required to pay a buyer’s premium to Public Surplus if you win the bid(s) for the item(s) you are bidding on).
Hanford Sentinel
George Pierce to serve as 2023 World Ag Expo chairman
Working together was the theme of the annual World Ag Expo Chairman’s Kickoff Dinner at the International Agri-Center on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event gave the new show chairman a chance to gather committee chairmen, staff, and his friends and family to share a meal and set the tone for “farm show season.”
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
fresyes.com
Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis
We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Tenants displaced, fate of historic building unknown after five-alarm fire in central Fresno
At the historic Osage apartment building Monday morning, fire alarms were still going off and water was still being pumped out of the basement.
Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs
A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.
KTLA.com
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif ( ) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived...
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
KMPH.com
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
Comments / 0