The Hanford Fire Department held it’s annual Open House on Saturday afternoon at Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard. The public was given tours of the facility and the equipment inside. Visitors could take a look inside the living quarters as well as the working side of the station, and were given a better understanding of what a day in the life of a ﬁrefighter looks like. Above, youngsters and their parents help themselves to Halloween candy inside the ﬁre station.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO