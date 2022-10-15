ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Supervisors approve 2 new Kings County fire captain positions

The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved a request Tuesday from county Fire Chief Bill Lynch to add two full-time fire captains to the department. "This will be a promotion for two lucky people in our department," Lynch told the board. Lynch explained the need for the promotions, saying there...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

New electric bus to join Kings County public transit fleet

The Kings County Area Public Transit Agency and Damera Bus Corp. introduced the Karsan e-JEST last week, the first electric, low floor, 20-foot transit bus in America that will be added to the transit agency's fleet by the end of 2022. Damera COO Roger D'Hollander said Damera was proud to...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Fire Department offers public an inside look

The Hanford Fire Department held it’s annual Open House on Saturday afternoon at Station 1 on Grangeville Boulevard. The public was given tours of the facility and the equipment inside. Visitors could take a look inside the living quarters as well as the working side of the station, and were given a better understanding of what a day in the life of a ﬁrefighter looks like. Above, youngsters and their parents help themselves to Halloween candy inside the ﬁre station.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Calico Arts Fair draws hundreds for fall festivities

It’s fall in Hanford, and that means it's time for the Calico Arts Fair at Kings River Hardwick School on Excelsior Avenue just off Highway 43. The annual event was packed — if you did not arrive an hour before the opening at 11 a.m., you probably joined several hundred people vying for a parking space somewhat close to the fair.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Expansion of West Hills health science programs proposed through Measure J

West Hills College Lemoore hopes to construct new classrooms and labs to expand the paramedic, nursing, and health science programs at the college through the help of Measure J included on this November’s ballot. “If approved Measure J will fund construction on a new academic building at West Hills...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Police, local businesses team up launch youth mountain bike program

The Hanford Police Department's Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with FAST Federal Credit Union and several other local businesses to organize and fund the league's new mountain bike program. The mountain bike program is the third youth-oriented activity PAL has put together, the other two being youth boxing and...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

High-Speed Rail requires Kings County road closure

Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
madera.gov

City of Madera online surplus sale items now listed

The City is selling surplus property through an online auction. The Madera City Council declares items surplus and auctions them off via a third-party vendor (Public Surplus). Items are sold as-is and you will need to register to bid on an item (registration is free, however, you may be required to pay a buyer’s premium to Public Surplus if you win the bid(s) for the item(s) you are bidding on).
Hanford Sentinel

George Pierce to serve as 2023 World Ag Expo chairman

Working together was the theme of the annual World Ag Expo Chairman’s Kickoff Dinner at the International Agri-Center on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event gave the new show chairman a chance to gather committee chairmen, staff, and his friends and family to share a meal and set the tone for “farm show season.”
TULARE, CA
fresyes.com

Trunk or Treat locations in Fresno and Clovis

We’ve compiled an interactive map of all the Trunk or Treat locations that we can find in the Fresno / Clovis area. It’s an alternative to going door to door. Instead, kids dress up and trick or treat in a safe enclosed area. This can sometimes be a parking lot, or a shopping mall, or even an auditorium. The vehicles (trunks) are usually decorated in theme as are the owners.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
CLOVIS, CA

