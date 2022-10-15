Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election security; state clerks gear up for your ballots
MILWAUKEE - Clerks around Wisconsin are getting ready for you to vote. Early voting starts next week – and absentee ballots are already being returned. Those ballots will be locked up until election day. With the state's debates for governor and U.S. Senate done, now it comes down to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ashland fatal crash, Wisconsin lawmaker Bewley sued
MADISON, Wis. - The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants. Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license. The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Genesee barn fire; 1 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 17 responded to the scene of a barn fire on Saylesville Road in the Town of Genesee. Upon arrival, deputies reported the barn was fully engulfed. Lake Country Fire requested mutual aid. On scene deputies encountered an individual who suffered burn injuries...
