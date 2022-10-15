ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Treyaun Webb, Florida Gators 4-star RB pledge, delivers double-truck 93-yard touchdown run

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) running back and Florida Gators pledge Treyaun Webb delivered a "run of the year" candidate Friday night.

>>> Nation's No. 1 cornerback visiting Florida Gators this weekend

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier trucked two defenders on his way to a stunning 93-yard touchdown run that is sure to lead his highlight tape - and highlight videos around the country - for the next year.

Check it out:

Webb committed to Florida in early July with a simple exclamation.

"Why not Florida?" he posted to social media.

Asked to explain in a little more detail about why he chose the Gators Webb provided an answer.

"The academics and the home feeling," he said. "It’s a lot of opportunity in Gainesville."

And if he delivers punishing runs like the one he did on Friday night, Webb is sure to capitalize on those opportunities soon after arriving on campus.

Florida's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 8 nationally and does not have one true headliners, but plenty of depth with 17 four-star prospects.

