ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move

By Spencer Soicher
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPUtY_0iZpis9J00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs .

A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense.

While police don't believe the crime was pre-meditated, Luke Herndon, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder .

According to arrest records, Herndon was sitting with two other men who were arguing with each other. All three are unhoused, police say.

Herndon allegedly told police that the two other men were drunk and were arguing over leaving trash out and music. Eventually, the two men stopped arguing with each other, and turned their anger toward Herndon, police say.

The arrest affidavit states that there was pushing and shoving during the arguments. Herndon told investigators that at one point, the man he eventually strangled, Kelty Marron, reached behind his back. Herndon said he thought Marron may be grabbing a knife. Police wrote they did not find a knife on the scene.

Herndon told police he put Marron in a lapel stranglehold, a Krav Maga move which is a form of Israeli martial arts. Herndon said he is well-versed in martial arts, including Krav Maga and jujitsu. He allegedly told police he watched as Marron's eyes rolled backward.

Herdon said he tried to perform CPR on Marron, but he also admitted to waiting 30 minutes before he called 911.

As far as his self-defense claim, police say that in their interview with Herndon, he never mentioned Marron using physical force that could kill him.

The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 17

WWWWatcher
3d ago

If that guy knew that kind of martial arts and let himself go like that he definitely has mental madness or addicted to booze and drugs, get help dude or is your past to hard to forgive.

Reply
3
Plumb Joy
4d ago

Imagine if we housed these people, some of the stress they endure would be relieved and might prevent some of these crimes.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after a reported shooting by a Colorado Springs church. Now, newly-obtained court documents reveal the moments that led up to the shooting and how bystanders were able to prevent deaths. An affidavit of probable cause says on Sunday, October 16 around 4 p.m., shots started The post Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man threatens sanitation workers with gun east of Old Colorado City

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are now investigating after Republican candidate for El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer reported several of her campaign signs were stolen and vandalized Monday, some spray painted with the words, "Hail Satan." Bremer says she discovered signs were missing and vandalized at three intersections in the city The post Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of men, desperate in their need to improve their coif, stole hair care products and cash from a Springs beauty store. Hair Care Burglars (CSPD) According to police, the duo targeted the business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, September The post On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and East Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who Killed Sherry Boyd?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of 44-year-old Sherry Boyd after her body was found in Prospect Lake 35 years ago. In 1987, CSPD received reports of a body floating in Prospect Lake. The body would later be identified as Boyd. Evidence suggested that she was killed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a person is now dead after they were hit by a fire truck responding to a fire in a tree stump. "It's going to be a while before we come to a full determination of exactly what did happen,” said CSPD Lieutenant Shannon Snuggs. "The The post Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working on clean-up efforts at Fountain Creek. According to police, the amount of trash and the overall health hazard at the river bottom was worse than anticipated. Monday, the Pueblo Police Department said they found trash, hazardous waste, needles, and more in the area. They spent The post Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy