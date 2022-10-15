COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs .

A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense.

While police don't believe the crime was pre-meditated, Luke Herndon, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder .

According to arrest records, Herndon was sitting with two other men who were arguing with each other. All three are unhoused, police say.

Herndon allegedly told police that the two other men were drunk and were arguing over leaving trash out and music. Eventually, the two men stopped arguing with each other, and turned their anger toward Herndon, police say.

The arrest affidavit states that there was pushing and shoving during the arguments. Herndon told investigators that at one point, the man he eventually strangled, Kelty Marron, reached behind his back. Herndon said he thought Marron may be grabbing a knife. Police wrote they did not find a knife on the scene.

Herndon told police he put Marron in a lapel stranglehold, a Krav Maga move which is a form of Israeli martial arts. Herndon said he is well-versed in martial arts, including Krav Maga and jujitsu. He allegedly told police he watched as Marron's eyes rolled backward.

Herdon said he tried to perform CPR on Marron, but he also admitted to waiting 30 minutes before he called 911.

As far as his self-defense claim, police say that in their interview with Herndon, he never mentioned Marron using physical force that could kill him.

The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO .