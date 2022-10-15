Read full article on original website
Geena Davis claims Bill Murray insisted on using massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite and later screamed at on set: 'I should have walked out'
Geena Davis has detailed her unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness. The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.
Chevy Chase Blames John Belushi for His Blowup with Bill Murray Backstage at ‘Saturday Night Live’
Chevy Chase's altercation with Bill Murray was really spawned by John Belushi, according to Chase himself.
Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray “Hated” ‘SNL’ Cast, Especially Chris Farley and Adam Sandler
What a week for Bill Murray. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by Geena Davis on the Quick Change set, and it was later revealed he settled with a female staffer whom he straddled and kissed on Being Mortal, Murray is being walloped with more bad press. The actor...
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'
A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.
A.V. Club
Bill Murray hated the early ’90s Saturday Night Live stars, according to Rob Schneider
Saturday Night Live’s early ’90s cast produced plenty of stars: Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Julia Sweeney, Tim Meadows, Sarah Silverman, you know the names. But it was also an era dogged by criticism and haunted by those pesky “Saturday Night Dead” accusations. But it’s one thing for the media to feel that way, and quite another for the hate to come from an SNL legend.
EW.com
Geena Davis says Bill Murray harassed her on the set of Quick Change: 'I should have walked out'
Geena Davis is opening up about her negative experience working with Bill Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change. In her new memoir, titled Dying of Politeness, the Oscar-winning actress wrote that Murray insisted upon using a massage device called The Thumper on her despite her refusal when they first met in a hotel suite, The Times reports. Davis said that during filming she was waiting on wardrobe when Murray began screaming at her for being late. He allegedly continued to yell as he followed her from her trailer to set in front of a large crowd of cast, crew, and onlookers.
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine
Actor James Arness took the schedule in his personal life so seriously that he almost quit 'Gunsmoke' to not allow the shooting schedule to conflict with it.
Collider
Jon Hamm's 'Grimsburg' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Upcoming Fox animated comedy Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season. The series, which will star Jon Hamm, has yet to premiere. Variety reports that the announcement was made by Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the yet-to-be-aired series. "Everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand," Says Thorn. Grimsburg joins another upcoming Fox animated series destined for Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination programming block, the Dan Harmon-produced Greek mythology comedy Krapopolis, in being renewed in advance of its premiere.
And Just Like That… Added a True Sitcom Vet to Its Cast
Who’d play your dad in the sitcom of your life? For me, it’s gotta be Jeff Goldblum, Elliot Gould, or Steve Martin. Anyway, And Just Like That… viewers will remember that at the end of the first season, Miranda leaves Steve to follow nonbinary podcaster-comedian Che Diaz across the country to Los Angeles, where they are shooting an autobiographical pilot. And the series just announced who will play Che’s dad on the show-within-a-show: Tony Danza.
Ron Howard Names Who Can Get Him to Act Again
You loved Ron Howard as young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. And he was the teenaged face of 1970s classic TV as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But Howard, now 68, has impacted the large and small screen from behind the camera for the past four decades. Maybe he’d try acting again, but under very specific circumstances.
Outsider.com
