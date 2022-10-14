AEW Rampage results: The Kingdom comes to Canada
O Canada! You’ve got AEW Rampage in your area for the first time. Good for you.
Unlike most weeks, this one wasn’t taped after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, but instead was recorded as its own show on Thursday from the same venue (Coca-Cola Coliseum) that hosted Dynamite. Different, but yet not so different at the same time, as spoilers were out there.
But you didn’t read ’em? Cool, then we got you covered here with a quick recap of what went down.
AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:
- Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def. The Butcher and The Blade
- Mox and Claudio tell Hangman Adam Page he’s “gonna get stepped on” if he doesn’t step up next Tuesday on Dynamite
- Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee air out some of their differences in front of Renee Paquette, with Lee saying his partner is “swerving into the wrong lane”
- Dark Order’s interview is crashed by Jose The Assistant, so 10 sends him to tell Rush he wants a match next week, and Stu Grayson is back
- The Jericho Appreciation Society comes out to gloat, and Daniel Garcia says he is a sports entertainer, but Dalton Castle says he’s willing to break Chris Jericho’s back to give fans a ROH World Champion they deserve
- Nyla Rose def. Anna Jay by pinfall, then fights off an attack by Jade Cargill and the Baddies
- Ariya Daivari says he wasn’t trying to recruit Hook, he was trying to buy the FTW Championship, but now he’ll take it from Hook instead
- Ethan Page def. Isiah Kassidy by pinfall
- Best Friends wants a shot at Death Triangle and the Trios titles on Tuesday, and Orange Cassidy says he didn’t know Dynamite was on a different night next week
- Shawn Spears and FTR def. The Embassy by pinfall
- Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are introduced by Maria Kanellis-Bennett as The Kingdom and have designs on the IWGP tag team titles, but when they tam with The Embassy to attack FTR and Spears, it brings Wardlow and Samaoa Joe to the ring to drive them off
