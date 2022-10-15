Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
localscoopmagazine.com
Ring in the Holidays In and Around the Historic Triangle
In Williamsburg and its environs, residents and guests alike have a special place in their hearts for Christmas. There’s a reason people come from far and wide to experience the holidays here: the area boasts an abundant array of programming and events beginning shortly after Thanksgiving. Below is a...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
‘Queen of Rap’ Missy Elliott heads to Virginia to attend Portsmouth street dedication ceremony
A Portsmouth native and the "Queen of Rap" herself, Missy Elliott will be in Virginia today attending a day of festivities centered around a street dedication ceremony in her honor.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
Daffodil planting in Portsmouth to honor the children who died in the Holocaust
NORFOLK, Va. — The Jewish Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth partnered with The Daffodil Project Sunday to plant flowers in honor of the children who died in the Holocaust, the city said on Instagram. The first of two planting days in Portsmouth was Sunday from 11 a.m. -...
Wes' Wish Toy Drive prepares for 12th year, honoring Hampton Roads cancer patient
YORKTOWN, Va. — The reminders are still scattered across Krista Pak’s Yorktown home. Reminders of her son, Wes, whom Krista still thinks of every day. “He was always thinking, 'Well it could be worse.' He always had a smile on his face and you couldn’t really tell the struggles he was dealing with," she said.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
13newsnow.com
Comicon brings a different perspective on reality back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center
Comicon returned to Hampton this past weekend. Artists, vendors and fans of all ages came out to participate. Photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally
News 3 is live at Manor High School, Elliott's alma mater, to capture the excitement and celebrations being held to honor a local legend.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for her
CNN is reporting that on Monday, Virginia native Missy Elliot will officially have a street named after her in Portsmouth where the hip-hop star and award-winning rapper was born and raised, The city council voted earlier this year to rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and on Monday they will present her with a key to the city.
NBC12
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
Fall Wine Festival starts this weekend at Norfolk's Waterside District
NORFOLK, Va. — The 34th annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival starts this weekend!. The festival starts Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk's Waterside District. More than 25 Virginia wineries are participating, along with musical performances and vendors. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Looking back at the Halloween costumes of 1993 in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. Every year, we give you a preview of some of the hottest costumes for Halloween. Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach helps us keep track of the trends ahead of the holiday. The boutique costume shop has been around for 40 years.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
NBC12
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
Missy Elliott to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
