ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localscoopmagazine.com

Ring in the Holidays In and Around the Historic Triangle

In Williamsburg and its environs, residents and guests alike have a special place in their hearts for Christmas. There’s a reason people come from far and wide to experience the holidays here: the area boasts an abundant array of programming and events beginning shortly after Thanksgiving. Below is a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
13News Now

Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond in Pictures

Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!. This event will allow visitors to experience...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy