Columbia County, NY

KISS 104.1

Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
KISS 104.1

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
NEVADA STATE
Big Frog 104

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bontraveler.com

The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Hudson, New York

After spending a blissful long weekend exploring Hudson, New York, I wanted to share my guide for visiting. All of the best places to eat, where to stay from Airbnbs to hotels, and the things you have to do in Hudson. This was my first trip to upstate New York...
HUDSON, NY
TaxBuzz

New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks

Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
WIBX 950

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRGB

Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York.
SCHODACK, NY
WRGB

Gov. Hochul announces new steps to combat catalytic converter thefts

Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions the State of the New York is taking to crack down on catalytic converter thefts by targeting unauthorized and illegal vehicle dismantlers, or "chop shops," in high risk areas. "Public safety is my top priority, and we're taking an aggressive...
Sports Radio 1360 AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
WRGB

CDTA, Blake Annex announce universal access partnership

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — CDTA announced a new partnership Tuesday, with the Blake Annex in Albany. The Blake Annex on Steuben Place is home to 23 organizations- with 135 members, powered by the United Way. The new universal access partnership means members will get unlimited ridership within any CDTA...
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

As home prices soar, so do assessments

Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
JAY, NY

