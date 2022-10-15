Read full article on original website
‘Celebrate different milestones’: New event space to fill former Rent-A-Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An event-hosting business is moving to the Meadow Mart Shopping Center to host gatherings and give residents a place to celebrate. 815 Event Space plans to move into the former Rent-A-Center at 6331 N. Second St. in Loves Park. The owner hopes to open their doors early next year.
River Bluff to host community ‘Trick or Treat at the Bluff’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the spirit of Halloween, River Bluff will host a “Trick or Treat at the Bluff” event for community members and families of residents. River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation staff and residents will pass out candy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on October 31 in the facility’s parking lot.
Machesney Park, Illinois Family Hopes To Attract Record Crowd To Their Haunted Yard
There's something special about people decorating their property for holidays like Halloween. The more creative the better, in my opinion. Not only does decorating bring a little more joy to the neighborhood but, depending on the amount of attention it draws, it may even be a good thing for the community. A great example of this is the "Stranger Things" home in Plainfield, Illinois.
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing
Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
New campaign to promote why you can thrive in Northwest Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
CROP Walk takes a step to help end world hunger
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A nationwide walk to end world hunger returns to Rockford after a two-year break to raise money to feed those in need both overseas and here in the Stateline. Rockford Urban Ministries has hosted the CROP Walk locally for more than 30 years. The community has...
FHN to host workshop focused on post-pandemic healing
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot changed during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, some health professionals from FHN are offering support for those still struggling. FHN will hold a free, in-depth “Post-Pandemic Healing Workshop” from 8 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Highland Community College in Freeport. FHN...
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Dispatched To Accident Tonight In Rockford
Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as Halloweentown as some residents trick out their houses for the trick-or-treaters. For the past 15 years, Todd Brongiel goes all-out for Halloween, building his own displays, some of...
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in February. Guy, 86, will take the stage on February 17th at 8 p.m. as part of his farewell tour. Guy has been ranked as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone […]
Boone County first responders blessed at church service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church gave thanks to first responders Sunday for the work they do to keep the community safe. Police, firefighters and medical personnel from Boone County took part in a blessing at Zion Lutheran Church’s Sunday service in Belvidere. Members of the congregation wrote thank you notes to express their […]
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store
If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
Dispensary to be opened in Junction Shopping Center
DeKALB – For several months, a dispensary’s legal fight to gain their license to sell cannabis in DeKalb prevented them from opening. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, DeKalb may see a dispensary opening sometime soon. The lawsuit, filed by Juan Finch Jr. and Mark Toigo on...
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
