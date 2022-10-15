Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools recognizes yearbook advisor & student staff
MANSFIELD — Michelle Williams took her moment in the spotlight and shined it back on her students. Williams was recognized by the Mansfield City School board Tuesday night as an Every Student, Every Day Champion. The designation goes to at least one staff member each month.
richlandsource.com
Raymond E. Applegate, DVM
Dr. Raymond E. Applegate, 84 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Mansfield. Read his full obituary and service details at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of DVM Raymond E. Applegate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Cathy Bellomy
Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road: Local officials hike the proposed connecting path
MANSFIELD -- An idea that became a concept that became a design began to look more like a reality on Tuesday. That's when City of Mansfield and Richland County officials joined representatives from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy District, engineers from K. E. McCartney & Associates and the Richland County Park District to explore the path that will become a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
richlandsource.com
Delores Jean Scott
Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of Delores Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Police: Mansfield woman killed in Trimble Road crash Sunday
MANSFIELD -- A 28-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Trimble Road, according to Mansfield police. The identity of the woman, and that of the other driver, are being withheld "due to the ongoing investigation and notification of family," police Capt. Chad Brubaker said.
richlandsource.com
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
richlandsource.com
Millennial Services establishes 1st training center in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.
richlandsource.com
Section of Longview Ave. closed through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced there will be a road closure due to sanitary main repairs on the following road. West Longview Avenue from Lida Street to North Main Street.
richlandsource.com
Dorothy Mae Silavent
Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
richlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: Support Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations Judge
I have known Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner since her school days as a student in the Lexington Schools. I had the opportunity to get to know what type of person Kirsten is when she was a member of the Lexington HS mock trial team, for which I was one of the advisors and when I had the opportunity to follow her career, when she returned to Richland County as an attorney and then as a member of the Domestic Relations Court.
richlandsource.com
Ronald E. Herzog
Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Fire Dept. to ask City Council for new assistant chief slot for EMS
MANSFIELD -- Rising call volumes for medical emergencies has prompted the need for a new assistant chief in the Mansfield Fire Department, according to Chief Steve Strickling. Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss the request on Tuesday evening. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
