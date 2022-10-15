ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa police ask public’s help in finding missing teen

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Juan “Jonny” Urena-Herrera, 14, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday leaving his Santa Rosa home in the area of West College Avenue and Stony Point Road. He is about 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a black bandanna. He may also have a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department nonemergency dispatch line at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Santa Rosa, CA
